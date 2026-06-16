Did You Know: You Can Buy a Majestor and Scorpio-N for a Fortuner's Price in Nepal

Car prices vary widely across countries, but nowhere does the difference feel as stark as in Nepal. Due to steep import duties and taxation policies, vehicles that are merely considered "premium" in India often end up costing significantly more when purchased abroad. And the best example of this contrast is the Toyota Fortuner, a popular SUV in both markets, but priced drastically higher in Nepal.

What this means in real terms is simple: the price of a Toyota Fortuner in Nepal can equal the combined cost of multiple SUVs in India, including capable models like the Mahindra Scorpio-N and MG Majestor.

Price of Mahindra Scorpio-N in Nepal

The Mahindra Scorpio-N, known for its strong road presence and capable 4WD system, is priced significantly higher in Nepal compared to India. Depending on the variant, the Scorpio-N in Nepal typically costs well above what Indian buyers are used to paying - often crossing the equivalent of Rs 60 lakh when converted.

In India, however, the Scorpio-N starts at around Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it far more accessible. This contrast highlights how taxation inflates pricing in Nepal, even for relatively affordable SUVs.

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Price of Toyota Fortuner in Nepal

The Toyota Fortuner becomes the perfect benchmark to understand this disparity. In Nepal, the Fortuner cost NPR 2.83 crore for the 4x4 variant, which, when converted to INR, it comes down to Rs 1.76 crore.

In comparison, the same SUV in India is priced between Rs 34.76 lakh and Rs 50.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The difference is so large that for the price of a Fortuner in Nepal, an Indian buyer could realistically consider buying two premium SUVs - or even a Scorpio-N and an MG Majestor together.

Toyota Fortuner

MG Majestor Price in India

The MG Majestor, with its large size, feature-heavy cabin, and strong road presence, sits in the premium SUV bracket in India. Prices start from Rs 40.99 lakh and go up to Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

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Pair that with a mid or top-spec Scorpio-N, and the total still lands close to - or even below - the cost of a Fortuner in Nepal. This makes the comparison even more striking, especially when viewed from a value perspective.

Why Are Cars So Expensive in Nepal?

The main reason behind the steep pricing in Nepal is heavy import taxation. Since Nepal does not manufacture cars locally at scale, almost all vehicles are imported. This leads to:

High customs duties and taxes

Additional levies based on engine size and emissions

Limited economies of scale

Larger SUVs, especially diesel-powered ones, attract even higher taxes, pushing their prices into luxury territory. As a result, vehicles that are considered mainstream in India often become aspirational purchases in Nepal.