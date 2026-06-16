BYD Seal U, Jetour T2 Coming Soon To India - Which Hybrid SUV Delivers More Mileage?

The Indian SUV market is preparing to welcome two highly anticipated plug-in hybrid SUVs, the BYD Seal U and the Jetour T2. Both models are expected to arrive in India later this year and promise a combination of strong performance, long driving range, and impressive fuel efficiency. But when it comes to mileage, which SUV has the upper hand? Let's take a closer look.

BYD Seal U Vs Jetour T2: Hybrid Technology Explained

Both the BYD Seal U and Jetour T2 use plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology. This setup combines a petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack, allowing the SUVs to run on electric power for short distances while also offering the convenience of a conventional engine for longer trips.

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The BYD Seal U uses the brand's advanced DM-i hybrid system, while the Jetour T2 comes with the i-DM hybrid powertrain designed to deliver strong efficiency without compromising capability.

Jetour T2: Mileage Figures

Based on international specifications, the SUV is claimed to deliver fuel efficiency figures of up to 139 km under certain testing conditions. However, these figures are measured using a plug-in hybrid testing cycle and include electric driving assistance. Talking about the combined range, the JSW Jetour T2 offers up to 1,000 km.

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Jetour T2

BYD Seal U: Mileage Figures

The BYD Seal U is also expected to be a strong performer in terms of fuel economy. International figures suggest a claimed mileage of around 20.8 kmpl. The BYD Seal U pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and an 18.3 kWh battery pack.

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One of the biggest highlights of the BYD Seal U is its claimed combined driving range of up to 1,080 km. It can also travel over 70 km in pure electric mode, helping reduce fuel consumption during daily commutes.

JSW Jetour T2 Vs BYD Seal U: Which One Offers Better Mileage?

On paper, the Jetour T2 seems to offer higher efficiency figures than the BYD Seal U, based on the electric-only range. However, both SUVs use different testing standards, making direct comparisons difficult. The BYD Seal U and Jetour T2 are expected to deliver excellent mileage for their size, but the real winner will only be clear once both models are officially launched and independently tested on Indian roads.