Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan Launched; Offers Prepaid Service Coverage Up To 10 Years

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new after-sales initiative called the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan, aimed at making vehicle ownership more affordable and hassle-free. The new Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan offers prepaid service packages that allow customers to lock in maintenance costs and avoid future service price hikes.

The Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan is available for both private and commercial vehicle owners across India and can be purchased either at the time of buying a new vehicle or later through any authorised Maruti Suzuki workshop.

Flexible Service Packages For Different Needs

One of the biggest highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan is its flexibility. Customers can choose from a variety of service packages depending on their requirements. These include labour-only plans, parts and labour packages, commercial vehicle service plans, customer-requested services, and coverage for engine oil and coolant replacement.

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Maruti Suzuki is also offering optional wear-and-tear protection under the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan. This includes selected components such as clutch parts and brake components, helping owners reduce unexpected maintenance expenses.

Save Money On Vehicle Maintenance

According to the company, customers opting for the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan can save at least 10 percent on labour costs. Additional savings may also be available on parts and consumables depending on the selected package.

Another major advantage of the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan is protection against future inflation in service costs. Since maintenance expenses are prepaid, customers can avoid paying higher prices for covered services in the future.

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Coverage Of Up To 10 Years

The Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan comes with multiple tenure and mileage options. Private vehicle owners can choose plans ranging from 2 years/20,000 km to as much as 10 years/1,00,000 km. Commercial vehicle customers get even higher mileage coverage, with plans extending up to 10 years or 1,60,000 km.

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Available Across India

A key benefit of the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan is its nationwide validity. Customers can avail services at any authorised Maruti Suzuki workshop in India, regardless of where the plan was originally purchased.

Commenting on the launch, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the new programme has been designed to offer greater flexibility and personalised maintenance solutions. With the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan, the automaker aims to enhance customer convenience, reduce ownership costs, and provide a more predictable service experience over the long term.