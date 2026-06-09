Renault Duster 1.0 TCe 100 Review: Has An Edge Over Its Naturally-Aspirated Rivals?

The Renault Duster has always enjoyed a reputation for being one of the most driver-focused SUVs in its segment, and the 1.0 TCe 100 variant carries that legacy forward, albeit with a few compromises. In this iteration, Renault focuses less on features and more on how the Duster actually drives, which, for enthusiasts, still matters.

2026 Renault Duster Techno 1.0 TCe 100 Review:

Design and Cabin Experience

From the outside, the Duster continues to look butch and purposeful, and the black paint scheme on this version further enhances its rugged appeal. It doesn't chase flashy styling trends but instead sticks to a design that looks tough from every angle.

Step inside, and the cabin remains fairly spacious, offering good room for passengers. However, being an entry-to-mid variant, the 1.0 TCe misses out on several premium touches like leatherette seats, a 360-degree camera, and other high-end features found in higher trims.

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Engine Performance: Linear and Enjoyable

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 100 hp and 166 Nm of torque, and it turns out to be a pleasant surprise. Power delivery is linear and predictable, making the Duster easy to drive both in the city and on highways. There is a noticeable flat spot around 3,500 rpm, but it never feels underpowered.

Considering it's a three-cylinder engine, NVH levels are well controlled. Renault offers Eco and Normal driving modes, but Normal is clearly the better choice. Eco mode introduces noticeable turbo lag, which can get frustrating during quick overtakes.

Also Read - Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo DCT Review: The Comeback That Brings Power Back Into The Segment

Gearbox, Ride, and Handling

If there's one area where Renault could have done better, it's the manual gearbox. The shifts feel notchy, the throws aren't particularly smooth, and there's a slight tug felt on the gear lever during throttle inputs.

Ride quality, however, remains one of the Duster's biggest strengths. Riding on 17-inch wheels, there's enough sidewall to absorb bad roads with ease. The suspension setup continues to deliver excellent comfort over broken surfaces, reinforcing why the Duster is still loved on Indian roads.

Braking confidence takes a hit, though, as this variant misses out on rear disc brakes, unlike the higher 1.3-litre trims.

Fuel Efficiency and Final Verdict

During mixed driving conditions, fuel efficiency hovered around 11-13 kmpl, with better numbers possible on long highway runs thanks to relaxed cruising at 100 kmph.

The biggest miss is the absence of an automatic gearbox with this engine, a combination that could have made the Duster far more appealing.

So, should you buy one? If you value ride comfort, engine punch, and driving feel over features, the Renault Duster 1.0 TCe 100 still stands strong as a true driver's SUV in its segment. If you want a more engaging experience, pick the larger 1.3L motor without any second thought.