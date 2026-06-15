Tesla Model Y L Deliveries Commence In India; Details

Tesla has officially started delivering the Tesla Model Y L in India, marking another important step in the brand's expansion plans for the country. The Tesla Model Y L is the latest addition to Tesla's Indian portfolio and comes as a larger, more practical version of the standard Model Y. With three rows of seating and space for six occupants, the Tesla Model Y L is aimed at families looking for a premium electric SUV.

The first batch of Tesla Model Y L units has now been handed over to customers across India through Tesla's direct-to-consumer sales model. The company has also shared images of the initial deliveries, highlighting growing interest in the Tesla Model Y L among Indian buyers.

Priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L becomes one of the most premium electric SUVs currently available in the country. Tesla is also offering finance plans with down payments starting from Rs 6.5 lakh and monthly instalments beginning at around Rs 49,990, subject to approval.

The Tesla Model Y L is essentially the long-wheelbase version of the regular Model Y. The SUV measures 4,969 mm in length and comes with a 3,040 mm wheelbase, which is 150 mm longer than the standard model. This extra length allows Tesla to add a third row, transforming the Tesla Model Y L into a practical six-seater electric SUV.

The Tesla Model Y L also gets second-row captain seats, making the cabin feel more premium and spacious. Buyers will appreciate features such as powered seat adjustment, ventilation, heating functions, powered third-row seats, and dedicated rear AC vents.

Powering the Tesla Model Y L is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The electric SUV produces up to 514 bhp and 590 Nm of torque, delivering strong performance despite its family-focused nature.

Tesla claims the Tesla Model Y L can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.0 seconds. More importantly, the Tesla Model Y L offers a claimed WLTP-certified driving range of up to 681 km on a single charge, making it one of the longest-range electric SUVs available in India.

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The company also states that fast charging can add up to 288 km of driving range in only 15 minutes under suitable charging conditions.

The Tesla Model Y L continues Tesla's minimalist design philosophy with a large 16-inch touchscreen dominating the dashboard. Other highlights include a panoramic glass roof, connected car technology, ambient lighting, a premium audio system, a heated steering wheel, and multiple streaming services.

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On the safety front, the Tesla Model Y L comes equipped with nine airbags, automatic emergency braking, lane departure avoidance, blind-spot warning systems, and several advanced driver assistance features.