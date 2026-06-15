2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV Launched In India: Price, Range, Features, Specs

Mercedes-Benz has launched its first-ever plug-in-hybrid in the flagship S-Class with prices starting from Rs 2.20 Crore, ex-showroom. Called the S 450 e Launch Edition, it is a comprehensive update in a S-Class in a single generation ever, with over 2,700 components new or revised. The carmaker starts accepting orders from today onwards, while the deliveries will start by Q4 this year. Also, there will be a Manufaktur Edition on sale, which starts from Rs 2.38 Crore, ex-showroom.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

The S 450 e features an updated 3.0-litre M256 Evo inline-six turbo-petrol engine, now Euro 7 compliant, producing 326 HP and 540 Nm on its own. Further integrated with a 120 kW (163 HP) synchronous electric motor positioned between the engine and the 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the combined system delivers 320 kW (435 HP) and 680 Nm of torque - making the S 450 e more powerful than the petrol S 450 4MATIC, which produces 280 kW (381 HP) and 500 Nm.

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2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Range, Top Speed, 0-100 kmph Timing

The S 450 e's 22 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a pure electric range of around 115 km (WLTP), which seems sufficient for most urban commutes in India's major cities without engaging the combustion engine. While the top speed is electronically restricted to 250 kmph, the S 450 e accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Design Updates

The front receives new twin-star digital light headlamps featuring innovative micro-LED technology, delivering a high-beam illumination field approximately 40% larger than the previous generation, with ultra range high beam projecting up to 600 metres ahead. The radiator grille has grown by around 20% and is now illuminated, accented with redesigned three-dimensional chrome stars. Around the rear, there are newly designed tail-lamps with three chrome-framed signature stars, further reinforcing the S-Class identity.

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2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Features & Safety

The standard MBUX Superscreen and latest-generation MBUX bring the AI-based "Hey Mercedes" MBUX Virtual Assistant with natural dialogue, an enhanced Zero Layer interface, MBUX Surround Navigation based on Google Maps to the S-Class, turning interaction into an intuitive, human-like experience.

On the safety net, the new S-Class now features an enhanced adaptive restraint system, including Pre-Safe Impulse belt pretensioners and up to 15 airbags.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Air Suspension

Yes, the Airmatic air suspension is standard on the S 450 e, as is rear-axle steering at 4.5 degrees. The steering can be upgraded to 10 degrees, which cuts the turning circle by almost two metres. Using Car-to-X information shared by other Mercedes-Benz vehicles through the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, the car prepares the suspension in advance for speed bumps and road imperfections.