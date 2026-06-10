Maruti Suzuki Shields Alto, WagonR, Celerio, & S-Presso From Price Hike: Details

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a limited-period price protection scheme for its entry-level models, aiming to support first-time car buyers amid rising vehicle costs. The offer applies to the Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, and S-Presso, and is valid for customers who book their vehicles on or before June 14, 2026.

Under the scheme, customers booking any of the four Arena models within the deadline will be insulated from the latest price hike announced by the company. Maruti Suzuki had confirmed a price increase of up to Rs 30,000 across its range from June 2026, driven by inflationary pressures and higher input costs. The exact price revision varies by model, but the protection window ensures that early buyers will pay the pre-hike prices, even if deliveries happen later.

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The company highlighted that the small car segment is gradually recovering after a prolonged slowdown. According to Maruti Suzuki, this segment has contributed to a recovery of around 300 to 400 basis points in its market share.

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While SUVs continue to dominate volumes, hatchbacks such as the Alto K10 and WagonR remain crucial as they serve as the first step into car ownership for many Indian households, particularly those upgrading from two-wheelers.

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Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, stated that the decision was influenced by feedback from dealer partners. He noted that customers entering the market should not be discouraged by sudden price increases, especially when they are already stretching their budgets to purchase a car.

In addition to price protection, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new financing option called 'Suhana Safar' for these models. The programme is designed to make car ownership more accessible through a structured savings approach.

Under this plan, customers deposit a fixed monthly amount, equivalent to a typical EMI, into a recurring deposit account. After a period of three to six months, the accumulated sum can be used as a down payment for a car loan from the same bank.