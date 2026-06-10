Tata Sierra EV Likely To Launch In June 2026: What To Expect

Tata Motors is preparing to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the much-anticipated Tata Sierra EV in India, likely in June 2026. The upcoming electric SUV has already been teased multiple times, and its market debut is expected to take place on June 20, with deliveries anticipated to begin within weeks of launch.

The Tata Sierra EV will be positioned between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in the brand's growing EV lineup. Once launched, it will compete with a range of electric SUVs in the segment, including the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, and the VinFast VF6. This places it in a highly competitive space where range, features, and pricing will be key differentiators.

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In terms of design, the Sierra EV will likely retain the silhouette of the ICE counterpart while incorporating EV-specific styling elements. The front fascia will feature a closed-off, body-coloured grille, lending it a clean and modern look. It will also get a connected LED light bar and a split headlamp setup, complemented by LED fog lamps and cornering lights.

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At the rear, the SUV is expected to feature a full-width LED light bar with sleek tail lamps and turn indicators. Additional elements such as a roof-mounted spoiler, rear defogger, and a neatly integrated rear wiper add to its contemporary appeal.

Spy images of test mules have revealed key details of the Sierra EV's cabin. Even lower variants appear to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system, likely a 12.3-inch unit, along with a fully digital instrument cluster expected to measure 10.25-inches. Higher variants could offer a triple-screen layout similar to the internal combustion version.

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The list of features will likely include a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, drive selector, and multiple drive modes. The SUV is also expected to offer premium amenities such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting.

While Tata Motors has not officially confirmed battery specifications, reports suggest that the Sierra EV could be offered with multiple battery pack options, including 55 kWh and 65 kWh units, with the possibility of larger packs borrowed from the Harrier EV. The claimed driving range is expected to be up to 500 km.