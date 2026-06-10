Delhi Borders To Get FASTag-Like Barrierless Toll System As MCD Aims To Ease Traffic

Delhi is set to witness smoother entry traffic at its borders as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) moves towards a FASTag-like, barrierless toll collection system. The civic body has initiated plans to introduce a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system across all 154 entry points into the national capital, aiming to reduce congestion, waiting time, and vehicular emissions. based on PTI's report.

What Is the MLFF Toll System?

The proposed MLFF system will replace the existing stop-and-pay toll collection method with a seamless, technology-driven solution. It will combine Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to enable automatic toll deduction without requiring vehicles to halt.

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Based on the PTI's report, the system is similar to the FASTag-based tolling currently used on national highways. Vehicles equipped with RFID tags will be charged automatically as they pass under overhead gantries. Simultaneously, high-definition ANPR cameras will capture registration numbers for verification and enforcement.

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Technology Behind the Upgrade

Each entry point will be equipped with advanced infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted toll collection. This includes:

RFID readers and antennas for tag detection

ANPR cameras for number plate recognition

LIDAR and RADAR-based vehicle detection systems

Surveillance cameras and infrared illumination

To ensure reliability, at least two overhead gantries, one primary and one backup, will be installed in each direction, positioned approximately 200 metres before existing toll plazas.

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Addressing Congestion and Pollution

The move targets long-standing traffic congestion at major Delhi borders such as Ghazipur, Rajokri, Badarpur, and the Delhi-Gurugram corridor. Currently, vehicles, especially commercial ones, often spend significant time idling at toll plazas, leading to delays, fuel wastage, and increased emissions. By eliminating stop-and-go movement, the MLFF system is expected to improve travel time while significantly reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Enforcement and Implementation

Vehicles without active RFID tags will still be detected via ANPR cameras and penalised under existing municipal laws. The system will also help identify toll evasion more effectively.

As per PTI's report, MCD has already floated tenders to appoint an agency responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the system for five years. The upgrade aligns with broader efforts to modernise toll infrastructure while targeting improved efficiency and revenue collection.