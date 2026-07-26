Delhi Police Crack Down On Posts Targeting PM Modi After NEET Protest

Delhi Police have opened a fresh front after the Jantar Mantar protest, this time online. Officers are cracking down on social media posts that used crude and abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the agitation led by the satirical group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Several platforms have received notices from the police, and most of the flagged videos, comments and posts have already been removed. A police team is said to be checking content regularly, sending out fresh notices whenever new material appears and asking platforms to act fast.

The action comes a day after the protest itself came to an end, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

The student protest, which ran for a little over a month, was called off on Saturday after the government agreed to two more demands from CJP, apart from Pradhan's resignation.

Soon after Pradhan stepped down, the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP had added fresh demands to its list. These included Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, no action against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force and police.

Speaking at a press conference at the Constitution Club in the capital, CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

CJP said the Central government had agreed to compensate the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and had promised that FIRs against protesters anywhere in India would be withdrawn.

Asked whether the government had agreed to drop all FIRs, or only those against peaceful demonstrators, CJP's Ranka told NDTV, "I'm pretty sure, I'm pretty sure we can differentiate between serious criminals and peaceful protesters. The CJP has been, since day one, advocating for an extremely peaceful protest, and that's exactly what we achieved in the last 37 days. The agreement, and I'm pretty sure the written agreement would be in place soon, but the agreement which has been reached is around withdrawal of FIRs against all the protesters and organisers, and no future FIRs on CJP organisers and protesters."

CJP has not yet responded to reports of the police crackdown.

Pradhan's exit brings an end to a row that had been building since early May, when anger first broke out over the NEET paper leak. That anger grew into a wider demand for accountability and reform in India's exam system.

On June 20, CJP, the group started in May by former AAP functionary Abhijeet Dipke, began an open-ended sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

Government talks with CJP began on July 20. By then, the protest had gained a strong new voice in activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined on June 28 and gave the campaign fresh momentum.

Tensions rose during CJP's 'Sansad Chalo March' on July 20, when police used tear gas and baton charges. Witnesses said people on both sides, protesters and officers, were injured. Clips showing police striking and dragging away demonstrators spread quickly online, adding to public concern over how the situation was handled.