Tata Tiago Facelift Gets These 5 Features, But Not Maruti Suzuki Swift

Tata Motors is still far away from taking the top spot in the Indian car market from Maruti Suzuki. However, the brand has made is religiously updating its line-up, and with every update, there are more features than ever on the car. With the launch of the Tata Tiago facelift, the Indian-orginal carmaker has once again set the definitions of segment-features on the Tiago. These updates are expected to raise Tiago's demand, but they will certainly make prospective Swift owners consider the Tiago facelift, at least once. Well, here are the top 5 features that the Tiago Facelift gets, but not the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Dual Wireless Phone Charger

The Tiago facelift now offers a dual wireless charging setup, allowing two occupants to charge their smartphones simultaneously without cables. This is a genuinely practical addition, especially for families or daily commuters who rely heavily on navigation and connectivity. The Swift, despite its newer generation, still lacks this convenience.

65W Type-C Charging Ports on Both Rows

Tata has equipped the Tiago with 65W Type-C fast-charging ports for both front and rear rows, making it easier to keep devices powered up on the go. This is particularly useful in cases when you want to charge your laptops.

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AMT with Dual-Cylinder CNG

The Tiago remains the only hatchback in the segment to offer an AMT paired with a dual-cylinder CNG setup. The twin-cylinder layout frees up boot space, making the CNG variant far more usable in daily life.

10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The facelift introduces a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, one of the biggest screens in the segment. It offers clearer visuals and a more modern cabin feel, giving the Tiago an edge in perceived tech when parked next to the Swift.

Paddle Shifters with AMT Gearbox

Perhaps the most surprising feature is the addition of paddle shifters on AMT variants. While they don't transform the driving experience, they offer better control during overtakes and downhill sections, something completely absent in the Swift's automatic variants.

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