BYD Seal U DM-i SUV Launching This Year: Here's Why You Must Wait For It

BYD has showcased the DM-i architecture in India, alongside the Seal U SUV. The company has further confirmed the BYD Seal U's arrival in the country by the end of this year. The news to rejoice is that the Seal U SUV will be based on the DM-i architecture and will only be introduced as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Considering that BYD holds the title of introducing the world's first-ever mass-production PHEV, the upcoming BYD Seal U PHEV has certainly raised the anticipation. Nevertheless, we know a few things about it, and here's why you should wait for the BYD Seal U PHEV.

BYD Seal U PHEV: 1200 km Combined Range

BYD is claiming a combined range of roughly 1,200 km with this powertrain architecture. After all, PHEV's are about extracting more out of a litre. The company claims that it will put to use a super-efficient 1.5L petrol engine paired to a battery with single/dual electric motors. The engine offers a leading efficiency of 43.04%.

The BYD Seal U's DM-i architecture can operate in fully electric mode, series mode (engine only running as a generator to charge the battery), and even in a parallel mode, wherein the engine also powers the wheels in high-load conditions.

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Faster Than A 2.0L Turbo-Petrol Engine

While BYD hasn't revealed which 2.0L turbo-petrol motor they are talking about, the company is claiming that the DM-i architecture on the upcoming BYD Seal U PHEV will be able to do 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The automaker claims that the platform can even do it in 5.5 seconds on select products.

Mileage Of Over 20 Kmpl

Another big claim by BYD about this powertrain is its NEDC fuel consumption. The company claims that the fuel consumption stands at 4.8 litres for 100 km. In simple words, the BYD Seal U PHEV might return a claimed mileage of 20.8 kmpl.

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Over 70 Km Electric-Only Range

The Seal U DM-i gets an 18.3 kWh battery pack, which is designed to work in tandem with the 1.5L engine. However, it can offer an electric-only range of 70 km. It uses BYD's traditional Blade battery pack design focussing on efficiency and performance.