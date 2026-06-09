BYD Showcases DM-i Plug-In-Hybid Technology In India; Details

BYD has officially introduced its globally successful DM-i hybrid technology in India, marking a major step in the company's plans for the country's growing new energy vehicle market. The BYD DM-i technology is expected to play a key role in the brand's future product strategy and will offer Indian buyers an electric-first driving experience with a claimed combined range of over 1,200 km.

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business at BYD India said, "The introduction of DM-i technology marks a pivotal step in our commitment to making sustainable mobility more versatile and accessible for Indian consumers. By enabling electric-first driving for daily use while seamlessly supporting long-distance travel, DM-i addresses some of the most pressing barriers to the adoption of sustainable motoring in India. With this innovation, we are bringing a new technology to Indian consumers, and also shaping a smarter, more flexible pathway towards sustainable transportation."

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What Is BYD DM-i Technology?

The BYD DM-i technology, which stands for Dual Mode-Intelligent, is a plug-in hybrid system developed by the Chinese automaker. Unlike conventional hybrid systems that rely mainly on the petrol engine, the BYD DM-i technology prioritises electric power for most driving conditions.

In everyday city driving, vehicles equipped with BYD DM-i technology can operate primarily in EV mode. The petrol engine steps in only when additional power is required or when the battery needs charging. This electric-first approach helps improve efficiency while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

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Powerful Hybrid Setup

At the heart of the BYD DM-i technology is a highly efficient 1.5-litre Xiaoyun petrol engine. The engine boasts a thermal efficiency of 43.04 percent, among the highest in the industry. It works alongside electric motors and BYD's Blade Battery to deliver a balanced mix of performance and efficiency.

The BYD DM-i technology operates through three driving modes. In EV Mode, the vehicle runs solely on electric power. In HEV Series Mode, the petrol engine acts as a generator while the electric motor drives the wheels. In HEV Parallel Mode, both the engine and electric motor work together to provide stronger performance during highway driving and overtaking situations.

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Fast, Efficient And Safe

According to BYD, the DM-i technology can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in less than 5.5 seconds. The company also claims fuel consumption of just 4.8 litres per 100 km under NEDC testing conditions.

The BYD DM-i technology is built around six major pillars - Fast, Saving, Quiet, Smooth, Green and High Safety. A key component is the Blade Battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and is known for its safety, durability and thermal stability.

BYD's Global Success And India Plans

BYD introduced the world's first mass-produced plug-in hybrid vehicle, the BYD F3DM, in 2008. Since then, the company has sold more than 8 million plug-in hybrid vehicles globally and currently commands over 35 percent of the global PHEV market.

In India, BYD currently sells models such as the BYD Seal, BYD Sealion 7, BYD Atto 3 and BYD eMax 7. The company has crossed 14,000 customers in the country and operates 48 showrooms across 40 cities.

With the arrival of BYD DM-i technology, the automaker is preparing to introduce a new generation of hybrid vehicles that combine the benefits of electric mobility with the convenience of long-distance driving, making sustainable transportation more practical for Indian buyers.