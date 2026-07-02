BYD India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Effective July 1

BYD India has announced a price increase of up to Rs 1 lakh for its models sold in the Indian market. As per the automaker, the price hike will affect select variants of its electric passenger vehicle lineup, effective July 1, 2026. The revision ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 and applies to specific models within its portfolio.

The price hike impacts select variants of the BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal and BYD Sealion 7. However, certain variants of the Atto 3 and the BYD eMAX 7 remain unaffected by the revision. According to the company, the increase has been implemented in response to rising input costs, inflationary pressures, and continued investments in expanding its network and technology offerings in India.

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Alongside the price revision, BYD India has introduced new variants of the eMAX 7. The newly launched Comfort variants are priced from Rs 27.90 lakh and feature an upgraded battery pack with a capacity of 71.8 kWh. This update is aimed at enhancing the overall appeal of the MPV for Indian buyers.

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Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, "BYD India has witnessed an encouraging customer response across its electric passenger vehicle portfolio. As we continue to invest in technology, customer experience, and network expansion, we have implemented a price revision on a few variants in our range."

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He added that the company remains focused on delivering advanced and sustainable mobility solutions while maintaining a strong ownership experience.

The move for the price hike aligns with a general trend in the Indian automotive industry in which multiple manufacturers have raised the prices of various models in the country. The list includes OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Kia India, and others.