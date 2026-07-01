Kia India Sales Rise 19% In June; H1 2026 Hits Record 1.63 Lakh Units

Kia India reported strong sales growth in June 2026, recording its highest-ever June performance with wholesale dispatches of 24,552 units. This marks a 19 per cent increase compared to 20,625 units sold in June 2025, reflecting sustained demand across its product portfolio.

The automaker also achieved its best-ever first-half sales, with total dispatches reaching 1,63,749 units between January and June 2026. This represents a 15.2 per cent year-on-year growth over 1,42,139 units in the same period last year.

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Kia attributed this growth to consistent demand for its key models, including the updated Seltos, Sonet and Carens lineup. The recently updated Seltos has been a major contributor, benefiting from design updates, connectivity features and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The Sonet continued to deliver stable volumes, while the Carens and Carens Clavis catered to family-oriented buyers.

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The newly introduced MY26 Syros has also received a positive response from customers, further supporting overall sales momentum.

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Kia's electric vehicle portfolio is also gaining traction. The Clavis EV has seen encouraging demand, supported by favourable government policies and the company's Battery-as-a-Service initiative. This reflects Kia's ongoing efforts to make EV ownership more accessible in India.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, said the record first-half sales highlight growing customer trust in the brand. He added that repeat purchases, particularly upgrades to the new Seltos, underline the strength of Kia's product strategy.