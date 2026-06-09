Government Considering Proposal To Extend Driving Licence Validity From 20 To 50 Years

A major relief could be on the horizon for millions of driving licence holders across India. The government is considering a proposal to increase the validity period of driving licences from the current 20 years to 50 years, potentially reducing the need for frequent renewals.

NDTV spoke to officials in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways regarding the proposal. Officials said that several proposals are currently under consideration by the ministry and extending the validity period of driving licences is one of them. However, no final decision has been taken so far.

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Under the existing system, a driving licence remains valid for 20 years, after which the licence holder must apply for renewal and submit the required documents, including a health certificate in certain cases. The proposal seeks to extend the validity period to 50 years, a move aimed at simplifying the process and improving ease of access to public services.

The proposal has also raised concerns among some state governments over a possible loss of revenue due to fewer licence renewals. However, officials indicated that states are unlikely to suffer any significant revenue loss if the changes are implemented.

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Apart from driving licences, the government is also working to make processes such as vehicle ownership transfers and permit renewals completely online. The measures are aimed at reducing paperwork and eliminating the need for citizens to visit transport offices for routine services.

Officials said fees related to obtaining or renewing driving licences can continue to be collected through online platforms, ensuring that revenue streams remain unaffected.

Official said, Once a system is in place to assign negative points for traffic violations and link them to suspension or cancellation of licences, errant drivers can be effectively regulated.

The ministry has not announced any timeline for implementing the proposal, and officials stressed that discussions are still at a preliminary stage.