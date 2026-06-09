Top 10 Best-Selling Mid-Size SUVs In May 2026: Scorpio, Creta, Victoris And More

India's mid-size SUV segment continued its strong momentum in May 2026, registering total sales of 1,17,332 units. The category witnessed a healthy 32.3 percent year-on-year growth, highlighting the increasing demand for SUVs among Indian buyers. From rugged body-on-frame SUVs to modern hybrid and electric models, the segment remains highly competitive.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio topped the sales chart in May 2026 with 15,774 units sold. The Mahindra Scorpio recorded a 9.5 percent year-on-year growth and retained its position as one of the most popular SUVs in the country. The Mahindra Scorpio continues to attract customers with its muscular styling, commanding road presence, and practical nature.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta secured the second position with sales of 15,235 units. The Hyundai Creta remains Hyundai's best-selling SUV and continues to be a favourite among urban buyers. Despite intense competition, the Hyundai Creta managed to stay close to the Mahindra Scorpio in monthly sales.

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Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The biggest talking point in May 2026 was the strong performance of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris registered 10,853 units and comfortably secured third place. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has quickly become an important product for the brand in the highly competitive SUV segment.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar ranked fourth with sales of 10,787 units. The Mahindra Thar posted a 3.8 percent year-on-year growth and maintained its popularity among buyers looking for a lifestyle-oriented SUV with strong off-road credentials.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos finished fourth with sales of 10,597 units. The Kia Seltos posted an impressive 74.2 percent growth compared to May 2025. The Kia Seltos continues to appeal to buyers looking for premium features and a stylish design.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded sales of 9,366 units. The Grand Vitara witnessed a massive 80.2 percent increase in demand, making it one of the fastest-growing SUVs in the segment.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The Mahindra XUV 7XO sold 9,338 units in May 2026. With a 45.1 percent growth, the Mahindra XUV 7XO continues to strengthen Mahindra's presence in the family SUV space.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero recorded sales of 8,933 units in May 2026. While sales were almost unchanged compared to the same month last year, the Mahindra Bolero continued to enjoy strong demand, especially in rural and semi-urban markets. The Mahindra Bolero remains one of the most trusted utility SUVs in India and continues to contribute significantly to Mahindra's overall SUV sales.

Toyota Hyryder

The Toyota Hyryder posted sales of 8,664 units. The Toyota Hyryder recorded a healthy 14.4 percent year-on-year growth and maintained steady demand in the hybrid SUV category.

Mahindra XEV 9S

The all-electric Mahindra XEV 9S entered the top 10 chart with 3,502 units. The Mahindra XEV 9S highlights the growing acceptance of electric SUVs among Indian buyers.

As the Indian SUV market continues to evolve, models like the Mahindra Scorpio, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris are setting the pace, while hybrid and electric SUVs are gradually gaining more attention from buyers.