Delhi Government Approves New Internship Guidelines For Social Welfare Institutions

Students interested in gaining practical experience in social welfare will soon have an opportunity to work at Delhi Government-run institutions for elderly people and persons with disabilities. The Department of Social Welfare has released detailed internship guidelines and a framework for students, aiming to combine classroom learning with real-world experience while encouraging them to understand the needs of vulnerable sections of society.

The internship programme is open to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, Nursing, Law and Special Education. Students in the second or fourth semester of their programmes will be eligible to apply. According to the department, the initiative is designed to help students develop professional skills while contributing to the care and rehabilitation of residents at government-run institutions.

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Students can choose between two internship tracks. Under the field-based internship, they will work directly with residents, assisting them with daily activities, rehabilitation and care. The research internship will involve evaluating welfare schemes and institutional services, preparing case studies and supporting research-related work.

To ensure the privacy and dignity of residents, the department has laid down a strict code of conduct for interns. Photography and videography inside institutions will not be allowed without prior approval from the competent authority. Interns will also be prohibited from sharing photographs, reports or any information related to the institutions or their residents on social media or blogs.

The selected students may be posted at facilities such as Asha Kiran in Rohini, old-age homes and hostels for visually impaired students. During the internship, they will assist senior citizens and persons with disabilities in their daily routines, support counselling and recreational activities, observe behavioural changes and help with record maintenance and data collection.

The internship will be offered on a no-fee basis, meaning students will not have to pay to participate. However, the department has clarified that interns will not receive any stipend or honorarium. Students can apply either directly or through their colleges, while the final selection will be made by the Head of the Department of Social Welfare. All interns will be required to submit a report after completing the programme.