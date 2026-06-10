Did You Know Bentley Made Flying Spur E85 Compatible In 2013?

Flex-fuel vehicles are gaining attention as the government plans to transition to E85 fuel. In this direction, E85 has already been introduced at several fuel pumps across the country, prompting manufacturers to prepare and launch compatible vehicles. Interestingly, Bentley had already equipped its 2013 Flying Spur for high-ethanol fuel back in 2013.

This information was shared on social media by The Mechanix Auto, who discovered it while servicing the 13-year-old Bentley Flying Spur. They revealed that the car requires 12 liters of engine oil and is designed to run on E85 petrol. Furthermore, they confirmed that the vehicle uses a Flexible Fuel System subsection, indicating it has a catalytic converter and can operate on any blend of unleaded petrol and E85.

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E85 Fuel In India

This means that the Bentley Flying Spur is among the few vehicles that can utilize E85 petrol. Currently, the Indian market has very flex-fuel compatible vehicles. Motorcycles such as the Suzuki Gixxer, Hero Splendor Plus, and HF Deluxe are also compatible with this fuel. It is worth mentioning that the E85 fuel has been recently launched in the country and consists of 85 per cent ethanol blended with 19 per cent petrol. It has been launched at a starting price of Rs 82 per litre, whereas petrol is sold at Rs 102 per litre.

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Bentley Flying Spur

The 2013 Bentley Flying Spur was the second generation of the car. It came equipped with an impressive 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbo engine that produces 616 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. It also boasts an 8-speed automatic transmission, with power distributed to all four wheels through its all-wheel drive (AWD) system. This system made the car capable of achieving a top speed of up to 320 kmph. Apart from this, the car had variants with a V8 engine as well.

Currently, the Bentley Flying Spur is in its fourth generation and now comes with a hybrid powertrain with a V8 engine. The brand also keeps on introducing variants of the sedan, which offer improved performance compared to the standard version on offer.