E85 Petrol Launched In India: Price Benefit, Availability, And Composition Explained

India officially introduced E85 fuel, marking a significant step in the country's ethanol blending programme amid ongoing energy supply chain pressures from the West Asia conflict. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri unveiled the new fuel variant at an IndianOil retail outlet in New Delhi on World Environment Day.

What Is E85 Fuel?

E85 is a high-ethanol blend containing 80 to 85 per cent ethanol and 14 to 19 per cent petrol. This composition differs substantially from the E20 fuel (20 per cent ethanol) that most Indian vehicles currently use. The government has positioned E85 as a key component in achieving nearly 26 per cent overall ethanol blending by 2030-31.

Also Read: Hero Splendor Plus, Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex-Fuel Debut: What It Means For Future?

Price Advantage For Consumers

The government has priced E85 at nearly Rs 20 per litre below conventional petrol, passing on the benefits of domestically produced ethanol to consumers. This pricing strategy aims to make flex-fuel vehicles more economically attractive while reducing India's dependence on crude oil imports.

Also Read: Hummer EV In Police Livery Gives More Gangster Vibes Than Police; Pics

Where Is E85 Available?

The rollout will commence at 48 public sector fuel stations across the country. Minister Puri announced that the government plans to expand availability to 500 outlets by December 2026 and approximately 5,000 outlets by December 2027. It is to be noted that the new fuel variant is already available in Delhi.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Mileage Revealed: Here's What It Delivers

Vehicle Compatibility

Most vehicles on Indian roads cannot use E85 fuel. Only flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) capable of operating on ethanol blends from E20 to E100 are compatible. Currently, only three vehicles in India support E85, including the newly launched Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel and Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles. As for four-wheelers, Maruti Suzuki plans on launching the first flex fuel car in the form of the WagonR, to be later joined by compatible models from brands like Tata Motors and others.

Background On India's Ethanol Programme

India increased ethanol blending from 1.53 per cent in 2014 to the current 20 per cent, achieving this target five years ahead of schedule. The programme has saved Rs 1.84 lakh crore in foreign exchange and reduced crude oil imports by nearly 302 lakh metric tonnes, according to Minister Puri.