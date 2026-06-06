2026 Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo Mileage Revealed: Here's What It Delivers

Renault has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the 2026 Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo, confirming that the SUV delivers a claimed mileage of 19.41 kmpl. This makes it the most fuel-efficient powertrain currently announced in the new-generation Duster lineup.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, branded as the Turbo TCe 100, is available across three trims: Authentic, Evolution, and Techno. Prices for these variants range from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning the model competitively in the midsize SUV segment.

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Powering these variants is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque. The engine is paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox and has been specifically calibrated to suit Renault's new RGMP platform, which underpins the latest-generation Duster.

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Compared with the larger 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine in the lineup, the 1.0-litre unit stands out for its higher fuel efficiency. The 1.3-litre engine delivers a claimed mileage of 17.75 kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.45 kmpl with the dual-clutch automatic, making the smaller turbo engine a more economical option for buyers prioritising fuel savings.

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When compared to its direct rivals, the Duster 1.0 Turbo holds a competitive position. The Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.98 kmpl with the manual and 19.54 kmpl with the automatic transmission, while the Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI delivers 19.66 kmpl and 19.09 kmpl, respectively. Based on these figures, the Duster's 19.41 kmpl efficiency places it between the Kushaq and Taigun in the segment.

The 2026 Renault Duster continues to compete in the highly competitive midsize SUV category, taking on established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.