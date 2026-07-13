Amid Iran War, Centre Urged To Roll Out India's 1st LPG Efficiency Policy

Iran War Impact: As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to push up global energy prices and disrupt fuel supply chains, an Indian energy company has urged the Centre to roll out a policy on how efficiently LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) is consumed.

Pune Gas has submitted a representation to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, seeking what it describes as India's first LPG Efficiency Policy Framework. The proposal comes at a time when the ongoing conflict in Iran has added to uncertainty in global LPG markets, driving up commercial LPG prices and increasing costs for businesses dependent on the fuel.

According to the company, commercial LPG cylinder prices have climbed to around Rs 3,100, compared with about Rs 1,884 earlier this year amid supply constraints. The sharp increase has affected restaurants, hotels, hospitals, food processing units, laundries, MSMEs and manufacturing businesses that rely heavily on LPG.

While India has largely managed to maintain uninterrupted LPG supplies through government intervention, Pune Gas has argued that the next step in strengthening the country's energy security should be improving the efficiency of LPG consumption.

The company has written to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, proposing a broader policy framework aimed at reducing wastage, promoting standardisation and encouraging the adoption of more efficient LPG infrastructure across commercial and industrial establishments.

Proposed LPG Efficiency Policy: Recommendations

Among its recommendations, Pune Gas has asked the government to improve LPG utilisation efficiency across industries and encourage Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to promote 47.5-kg LOT cylinders, wherever operationally suitable. According to the company, these larger cylinders can help reduce wastage, improve safety standards, minimise pilferage and make better use of available LPG supplies.

The proposal also calls for nationwide awareness campaigns on efficient LPG usage, greater collaboration between the government, OMCs and industry stakeholders to standardise practices, and policy incentives to accelerate the adoption of efficient LPG systems.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, Jesal Sampat, Executive Director and CEO of Pune Gas, said India has traditionally measured its LPG challenge by the amount of fuel procured and supplied.

"We believe it is now time to also measure how efficiently we use the fuel we already have. The next leap in India's energy security will not come only from increasing supply; it will also come from eliminating avoidable wastage. Every kilogram of LPG used efficiently reduces operating costs, eases pressure on national demand and strengthens the resilience of our energy ecosystem. Efficiency is not just good engineering, it is good national policy," Sampat said.

He further urged the Ministry to recognise LPG efficiency as a national priority. "We urge the Ministry to recognise LPG efficiency as a national priority by introducing a policy framework for efficiency and standardisation. Such measures will not only strengthen India's energy resilience but also support industries that are heavily dependent on LPG," Sampat added.

As part of its proposal, Pune Gas has also highlighted LPGenius, an indigenous LPG management system developed by the company under the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The company says the system is designed to improve LPG efficiency, operational safety and cost optimisation for commercial and industrial users.

Pune Gas has also offered to work with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Oil Marketing Companies by sharing field data, implementation insights and case studies, besides supporting pilot projects aimed at creating a more efficient and sustainable LPG ecosystem in India.