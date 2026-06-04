2027 Bentley Flying Spur Unveiled With 680 HP Hybrid V8 And Fresh Design

The 2027 Bentley Flying Spur has been unveiled globally with a series of updates that make the luxury sedan more modern, more powerful, and even more exclusive than before. The latest Bentley Flying Spur receives a refreshed design, a new plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain option, additional technology features, and expanded personalisation choices for buyers.

2027 Bentley Flying Spur: Design & Exterior

One of the biggest highlights of the 2027 Bentley Flying Spur is its redesigned front-end styling. For the first time since 1962, a Bentley sedan no longer features the brand's iconic quad-headlamp setup. Instead, the Bentley Flying Spur now adopts oval-shaped LED headlights inspired by the Continental GT. These new lamps give the luxury sedan a cleaner and more contemporary appearance.

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The updated Bentley Flying Spur receives several cosmetic changes beyond the new headlights. The front bumper has been redesigned with revised air vents, while the slim fender vent behind the front wheel has been removed for a smoother side profile.

At the rear, the Bentley Flying Spur gets updated LED tail-lamp graphics and a revised boot lid design. Bentley has also introduced new 22-inch alloy wheel designs for selected variants. The newly introduced Bentley Flying Spur S stands out with dark exterior elements, including a black grille, dark mirror caps, tinted lights, and dark-finished exhaust tips.

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2027 Bentley Flying Spur: Interior

Inside, the Bentley Flying Spur continues to focus on luxury and craftsmanship. Buyers can now choose from new upholstery, embroidery, and trim options offered under Bentley's Virtuoso Collection. Another notable addition is the optional 21-speaker Naim for Mulliner sound system. Previously reserved for the limited-production Batur, this premium audio setup is now available on the Bentley Flying Spur, offering an even more immersive in-car experience.

2027 Bentley Flying Spur: Powertrain

A major update for the Bentley Flying Spur lineup is the return of the Flying Spur S variant. The Bentley Flying Spur S comes equipped with a new plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain that produces 671 bhp and 930 Nm of torque.

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Despite being positioned below the flagship Flying Spur Speed, the Bentley Flying Spur S remains incredibly quick. Bentley claims the luxury sedan can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. The Bentley Flying Spur S also comes with adaptive suspension, torque vectoring, an electronic limited-slip differential, and an active anti-roll system as standard.