Skoda Teases All-New Electric Peaq SUV With First Design Sketches

Skoda Auto has teased its upcoming all-electric flagship SUV, the Peaq, by releasing the first official exterior design sketches. The three-row electric SUV is set to make its global debut on June 23, 2026, in Monnetier-Mornex, France, and will showcase the brand's evolving design philosophy for the electric era.

The Skoda Peaq adopts the company's 'Modern Solid' design language, which focuses on clean surfaces, sharp detailing, and balanced proportions. The initial sketches suggest a strong visual identity, with a blend of minimalism and sculpted elements.

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At the front, the SUV features slim T-shaped LED headlights flanking a gloss-black panel that Skoda calls the 'Tech-Deck Face'. A connecting light element links the two, forming a loop-like visual signature. The lower bumper incorporates a distinct 'Volcano-shaped' design with pronounced contours and a defined horizontal line, adding contrast to the otherwise clean front fascia.

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In profile, the Peaq appears substantial, with a high shoulder line and wide D-pillars that emphasise its size and stance as a three-row SUV. The sketches also reveal flush-fitting door handles, contributing to a cleaner side profile and improved aerodynamic efficiency.

At the rear, the design mirrors the front with T-shaped tail-lamps connected by a light element, reinforcing the loop motif. This consistent lighting signature is intended to make the Peaq instantly recognisable, both day and night.

According to Karl Neuhold, Head of Exterior Design at Skoda Auto, the Peaq has been developed with a consistent application of the Modern Solid philosophy. It will sit at the top of Skoda's global lineup as its flagship electric SUV. While the company has not yet revealed technical specifications, powertrain details, or interior features, the model is expected to play a key role in Skoda's expanding EV portfolio.