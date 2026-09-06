2027 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Spied Testing: Key Changes Expected

Toyota Innova Hycross appears set for its first major update, with test mules having been spotted on multiple occasions in recent months. The refreshed MPV is expected to make its debut in 2027 and could bring styling and feature enhancements inspired by the recently updated Toyota Hilux. While Toyota is yet to reveal details, the camouflage on the test vehicles suggests changes to the front fascia, lighting elements and possibly the interior.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Design Changes Expected

Exterior updates are expected to be more comprehensive on the Innova Hycross facelift. Test vehicles continue to be heavily camouflaged, particularly around the front and rear sections, indicating notable styling revisions. Based on the prototypes spotted so far, the updated MPV is likely to feature a more upright and aggressive front fascia inspired by the latest Toyota Hilux.

Innova Hycross Spied Testing

Expected changes include a larger, squarer grille, redesigned bumper elements and new diamond-shaped air inlets. Slimmer headlamps with projector units have also been seen on the test mules and could make it to the production model.

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The facelift is expected to bring the Innova Hycross in line with Toyota's latest global design language. While the side profile and overall dimensions are likely to remain unchanged, revisions are anticipated for the rear bumper and tail lamp internals to give the MPV a fresher appearance without altering its core silhouette.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Interior Tweaks

According to spy shots published by Rushlane, the test mule reveals little change to the overall cabin layout, but the infotainment system could be one area Toyota chooses to update with the facelift. The current Innova Hycross is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen on higher variants, and a larger display or upgraded infotainment interface would help the MPV keep pace with newer rivals. However, the latest images do not provide clear evidence of such an upgrade.

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The rest of the dashboard appears largely unchanged. The raised centre console, automatic gear selector and overall dashboard design look familiar, while the door-mounted seat adjustment controls seen in the spy shots also appear to have been carried over from the current model. That said, Toyota could still introduce updates to upholstery, equipment levels and software features as part of the facelift without making major changes to the cabin architecture.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Hybrid Powertrain

Mechanically, the Innova Hycross facelift is unlikely to see major changes. Toyota is expected to retain the existing 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrains, with the latter continuing to deliver a combined output of around 184 hp through an e-CVT gearbox.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Spike In Competition

The Toyota Innova has long been the benchmark in India's MPV segment, with the Innova Hycross and its badge-engineered sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, continuing as the only mass-market MPVs to offer a strong-hybrid powertrain since their launch in 2022. However, the segment is becoming increasingly competitive.

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JSW MG Motor recently introduced the Hector Tomahawk PHEV in India, priced between Rs 25.69 lakh and Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while Kia has entered the space with the Sorento Hybrid, priced from Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With fresh competition arriving and buyer expectations evolving, Toyota is expected to give the Innova Hycross a mid-cycle update to help maintain its dominance in the segment.

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