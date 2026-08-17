Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 26.70 Lakh; Only 85 Units Available

Jeep has expanded its 85th anniversary celebrations in India with the launch of the limited-edition Compass 85th Anniversary Edition. Restricted to just 85 units nationwide, the special model features exclusive anniversary-themed exterior and interior styling, along with a curated AXS Personalization Package. The package adds features such as illuminated Skylounge sunroof lighting, a digital inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), and front and rear dashcams for enhanced convenience and safety. Celebrating 85 years of Jeep's SUV heritage, the Compass 85th Anniversary Edition is priced from Rs 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers buyers a more distinctive take on the brand's popular premium SUV.

The Compass 85th Anniversary Edition gets a number of exclusive design updates to distinguish it from the standard model. On the outside, it features gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels and anniversary-specific detailing, while the cabin adopts an all-black theme with Mayan Gold accents and commemorative elements. Buyers can further personalise the SUV with the 85th Anniversary AXS Packages, which add features such as ambient lighting, Skylounge sunroof illumination, a digital IRVM, and front and rear dashcams. Along with these visual and convenience upgrades, the special edition retains the Jeep Compass' blend of everyday usability, long-distance comfort and off-road capability.

Jeep is celebrating 85 years of global SUV heritage, tracing its roots back to the iconic 1941 Willys and its pioneering role in shaping the SUV segment. Over the decades, the brand has built one of the world's most passionate owner communities, united by a shared spirit of freedom, adventure and exploration.

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In India, Jeep has helped elevate the premium SUV space with models such as the Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Marking its 85th anniversary, the brand is introducing the globally popular "Duck Duck Jeep" movement to India, encouraging owners to connect with fellow enthusiasts through small acts of kindness and community engagement. Jeep is also offering special anniversary benefits across sales, aftersales services and official merchandise.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: "The Jeep Compass has always been central to the Jeep story in India, bringing the brand's legendary capability, design and authenticity to customers who expect more from their SUV. As Jeep celebrates 85 years globally, the Compass 85th Anniversary Edition gives this iconic nameplate a distinctive new expression. With exclusive anniversary-inspired styling, curated accessories and safety technologies, this special edition has been crafted for customers who seek a Compass that feels even more personal, intelligent and exclusive."