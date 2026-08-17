Chinese EV Recreates Mercedes-Benz's Iconic Tunnel Loop Stunt: Watch

Dongfeng's Voyah has officially launched the Passion S in China, a new mid-to-large all-electric FUV, available in three variants priced between 229,900 yuan ($33,800) and 279,900 yuan ($41,200).

On its own, the launch is unlikely to make waves globally. What has caught attention, however, is the commercial accompanying it. The marketing campaign, rather than the vehicle itself, is what's turning heads and sparking conversation.

Dongfeng claims its new Voyah Passion S has achieved a feat reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz's famous 2010 tunnel stunt, driving upside down inside a specially designed tunnel.

The Chinese automaker's premium brand recently showcased the battery-electric crossover performing a gravity-defying loop along the inner walls of a test facility, completing what appears to be a full 360-degree barrel roll.

The stunt is a clear nod to a widely discussed Mercedes-Benz commercial from 2010, in which Formula One legend Michael Schumacher seemingly drove the SLS AMG across the roof of an underground tunnel. That ad sparked years of debate over whether the feat was real, and now Dongfeng is reviving the spectacle with a modern EV twist.

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Voyah released a "one-take" video of the stunt, showing the SUV tackling the challenge at a dedicated test facility in China's Hubei province. According to the company, engineers calculated that the vehicle needed to enter the tunnel at around 130 kmph (81 mph) while maintaining a precise 16-degree steering angle.

At that speed, centrifugal force kept the SUV pressed against the tunnel's inner surface, allowing it to travel upside down before reaching a second ramp and coming safely to a stop. Any significant drop in speed could have caused the vehicle to lose grip and fall back to the ground.

Interestingly, multiple tire marks visible on the tunnel ceiling suggest the feat may have taken more than one attempt before the successful run was recorded.

The Voyah Passion S combines striking design with an ambitious technology package. Up front, it features the brand's "Kunpeng Wing" design language, illuminated lighting elements, and a slippery 0.24 drag coefficient. The fastback-style SUV rides on 21-inch wheels and measures 5,050 mm in length, with a generous 3,000 mm wheelbase.

Inside, the cabin is dominated by a digital-first layout, including dual 15.6-inch central displays, a 29-inch augmented reality head-up display, and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The system runs Huawei's Harmony Space 5.2 operating system with AI-powered voice controls.

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Power comes from either a single rear-mounted motor producing 402 hp or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering 637 hp. The Passion S also packs an advanced driver assistance suite featuring a new-generation LiDAR sensor, five 4D millimetre-wave radars, and Huawei's Qiankun ADS 5.0 platform, enabling features such as urban and highway navigation assist, as well as end-to-end parking functions.