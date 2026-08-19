MG Hector Tomahawk EV Claims 500+ Km Range: Highlights Of Mahindra XEV 9S-Rival

JSW MG Motor India is preparing to introduce the Hector Tomahawk, a new SUV that could play a key role in expanding the brand's presence in the SUV space. The upcoming model is expected to be a rebadged version of a global SAIC-MG vehicle and will be underpinned by the company's new ADAPT platform. Designed to support multiple powertrains, the architecture is expected to accommodate both hybrid and electric versions.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Launch, Expected Price

JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil the Hector Tomahawk EV on August 26. The upcoming SUV is based on the Wuling Eksion sold in Indonesia and will serve as the first model on MG's new ADAPT platform. The all-electric version will make its debut first, with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant expected to follow at a later stage. Positioned in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket, the Hector Tomahawk EV is expected to compete with models such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV, Mahindra XEV 9e and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

Wuling Eksion Sold In Indonesian Market

MG Hector Tomahawk: 500+ km Range On EV, First-In-Segment Plug-In Hybrid

While MG has not revealed the Hector Tomahawk EV's powertrain specifications yet, the Wuling Starlight 560 on which it is based offers some clues about what to expect. In its electric form, the SUV is available with a 69.2 kWh LFP battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 201 hp and 310 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of up to 530 km under the CLTC test cycle.

ALSO READ - 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Unveiled With 10 Big Changes, Pre-Bookings Open Today

The plug-in hybrid version combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 20.5 kWh LFP battery and a dedicated hybrid transmission, delivering an electric-only range of up to 125 km and a claimed combined range of over 1,000 km. If similar configurations make their way to India, the Hector Tomahawk could offer both long-range EV and hybrid options.

MG Hector Tomahawk vs Hector: What's Different

Although it carries the Hector name, the upcoming MG Hector Tomahawk is unrelated to the current Hector sold in India. Instead, it is based on the Wuling Starlight 560, a global SAIC-MG SUV, and will be underpinned by MG's new ADAPT platform. Expected to retain Starlight 560's dimensions, the Tomahawk will feature a three-row layout and a cabin with a dual-screen setup, two-spoke steering wheel and a focus on practicality.

ALSO READ - Maruti Suzuki Discounts Aug'26: Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh Off On Victoris, Swift, And More

Feature highlights are likely to include a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, a 12.8-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite, positioning it as MG's new flagship family SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk: ADAPT Platform Debut

The Hector Tomahawk will also mark the debut of JSW MG Motor India's new ADAPT (Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology) architecture. The modular platform has been developed to support multiple electrified powertrains, including pure-electric vehicles (EVs), strong hybrids (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and range-extender electric vehicles (REEVs).

With the introduction of ADAPT, MG is looking to create a common foundation for a wider range of electrified models in India, allowing the company to offer different powertrain options while using the same underlying architecture.