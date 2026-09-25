20 Tonnes Of Gravel & Rocks Dumped Over Tata Aeris, Here's How It Went: Watch

Tata Motors has renewed its presence in the compact sedan segment with the launch of the Aeris in India. Introduced for Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the most expensive variant of the car is priced at Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against models like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura in the country. As Tata Motors' latest offering in the sedan category, the Aeris also carries the brand's reputation for safety.

What Happened?

In recent years, Tata Motors has adopted increasingly creative ways to demonstrate the safety of its vehicles. With Sierra, the brand demonstrated the safety by crashing two units of the SUV. For the Aeris, the company chose an especially dramatic approach, placing the sedan beneath a dumper loaded with 20 tonnes of gravel and rocks. This was followed by pouring everything down on the car.

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Did The Car Survive?

As one might expect, the video demonstration ended with the Tata Aeris surviving the 20 tonnes of rubble. The structure of the car remained intact, and it was shown driving off without a problem. This was put across as a practical demonstration of reinforcements in the chassis to make it stronger. However, an actual safety rating for the car is yet to be announced by a safety testing agency like BNCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) or GNCAP (Global NCAP).

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Tata Aeris Safety Features

Besides the structural integrity, Tata Aeris also gets features like six airbags, high-beam alert, ESP, TPMS, hill hold control, blind-spot monitoring, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control, a 360-degree camera setup, a built-in dashcam recorder, and ISOFIX child seat. The combination of active and passive safety features might yield a good safety rating for the model in the future.

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Tata Aeris: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Tata Aeris comes with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 hp and 113 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automated manual transmission. Along with this, the car also has a CNG powertrain option putting out 76 hp and 97 Nm.