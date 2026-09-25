Yamaha R2 Top Speed Test: Surprising Result, Faster Than R15 - Watch



Deliveries of the all-new Yamaha R2 have started across India, and early owners are already posting ride impressions, acceleration runs, and top-speed tests online. One such video, uploaded by a YouTube channel 'Solo Traveler', has attracted significant attention after showing the motorcycle reaching an indicated top speed of 159 kmph. While the figure itself is impressive for a motorcycle in this segment, it is important to point out that such speeds are well beyond legal limits on Indian public roads. We do not encourage or endorse high-speed riding on public roads, and such tests should only be conducted in controlled environments with appropriate safety measures.

Yamaha R2 - Engine & Specs

Powering the Yamaha R2 is an entirely new 204cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing 26.5 Hp of peak power and 19.1 Nm of max torque. Moreover, Yamaha is using the DLC-coated finger-follower valvetrain, which is derived from the larger motorcycles.

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Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, which boasts tall ratios largely. The motorcycle also features a bi-directional quickshifter, allowing for quick upshifts and downshifts when riding spiritedly.

Yamaha R2 - All-New Platform

The R2 has been developed on a completely new platform that Yamaha says draws inspiration from the larger YZF-R6. The motorcycle uses a new high-tensile steel diamond frame and tips the scales at just 149 kg, making it one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment.

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Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Yamaha has tuned the setup for a balance between sporty handling and everyday comfort. The range-topping YZF-R2M goes a step further by offering adjustable suspension, along with adjustable brake and clutch levers for riders who want a more customised setup.

Yamaha R2 - Features & Tech

Every variant of the Yamaha R2 comes with traction control, an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, and Yamaha Ride Control, which allows riders to pick between Street, Sport, and Rain modes.

A new 5-inch TFT display sits at the centre of the cockpit and offers smartphone connectivity, navigation support, and ride information. The top-spec R2M additionally gets Yamaha's Smart Key system, eliminating the need for a traditional key.

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Yamaha R2 - Variants & Colours

The Yamaha R2 will be available in three variants spread across five colour options. The entry-level version is offered in Metallic Black and Dark Bluish Gray, both featuring black alloy wheels and a relatively understated appearance.

Moving up to the mid-spec trim adds the quickshifter and introduces Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue paint schemes, along with body-coloured alloy wheels and additional graphics. At the top of the range sits the YZF-R2M, finished exclusively in Metallic Gray. This version also receives a faux-suede seat, premium detailing, a silver-finished swingarm, and several cosmetic touches inspired by Yamaha's larger superbikes