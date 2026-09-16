Yamaha R15 V4 Gets Quickshifter On Two More Variants After R2 Launch; Check Prices

Yamaha has expanded the availability of its unidirectional quickshifter on the R15 V4 in India, along with the addition of two new colour options. The update comes shortly after the launch of the Yamaha R2, which sits above the R15 in the brand's sports-bike line-up. With this change, more R15 buyers can now opt for clutchless upshifts without moving to the range-topping R15 M.

Quickshifter Update

Until now, the quickshifter on the R15 V4 was limited to the Intensity White colour scheme. Yamaha has now extended this option to Racing Blue and Matte Pearl White as well. These three colours Intensity White, Racing Blue, and Matte Pearl White are the only R15 V4 variants offered with the quickshifter in India.

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The quickshifter-equipped R15 V4 variants are priced at Rs 1,79,500 (ex-showroom), while the same colours without the feature cost Rs 1,74,850. This puts the price of the unidirectional quickshifter add-on at Rs 4,650, which many riders may find reasonable for the convenience of clutchless upshifts during spirited riding.

It is important to note that other R15 V4 colours, such as Metallic Black, Metallic Red, Dark Knight and special editions, do not currently offer the quickshifter option. Buyers specifically wanting this feature must choose from the three eligible colour schemes.

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Mechanicals Remain Unchanged

Apart from the expanded quickshifter availability, there are no mechanical updates to the R15 V4. The motorcycle continues with the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC 4-valve engine, producing 18.1bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm. Power is delivered through a six-speed gearbox, with the quickshifter enabling clutchless upshifts on select variants.

The chassis, suspension, brakes and overall package remain identical to the pre-update model. Yamaha's focus with this revision appears to be enhancing the value proposition of the R15 V4 ahead of the R2's market entry, rather than re-engineering the existing 155cc platform.

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Positioning Alongside The New R2

Yamaha recently launched the R2 in Chennai, positioning it as a more performance-oriented sibling to the R15. The R2 features a higher power-to-weight ratio, a bi-directional quickshifter, adjustable suspension, adjustable levers, and adjustable footpegs. For buyers on a tighter budget, the R15 V4 with quickshifter offers a more affordable entry into Yamaha's sports-bike ecosystem while retaining the familiar 155cc character.