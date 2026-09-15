Volvo XC60, XC90 Facelift PHEVs Debut With Up To 200 Km Of Electric Range

Volvo has unveiled updated plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the XC60 and XC90 SUVs, featuring substantially larger batteries and significantly higher claimed electric ranges. The announcement comes just days after the Swedish carmaker revealed facelifts for its 40 Series line-up. While the XC60 receives a comprehensive exterior and interior refresh, the XC90's update is focused primarily on its powertrain.

Electric-Only Range

The headline change for both SUVs is the replacement of the previous 19kWh battery pack with a new 41.2 kWh unit (approximately 37.9 kWh usable). This more than doubles the energy capacity and translates into a dramatic increase in WLTP-certified all-electric range.

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The updated XC60 PHEV can now travel up to 200 km on electric power alone, an increase of around 121 km over the earlier model. The larger XC90 PHEV sees its electric range rise from 66 km to 162 km, a gain of 96 km. For many owners, this could cover daily commutes and local errands without using the petrol engine at all.

The bigger battery does add weight. The XC60's kerb weight increases by 47 kg to 2,197 kg, while the XC90 goes up by 36 kg to 2,386 kg. Despite this, both models record slightly quicker acceleration figures thanks to more powerful rear electric motors.

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Powertrain And Performance

Both SUVs retain a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine driving the front wheels, paired with electric motors on the rear axle for all-wheel drive. Combined system output reaches up to 461 hp and 759 Nm in the XC60, and 461 hp and 751 Nm in the XC90. Claimed 0-100 kmph times improve to 4.8 seconds for the XC60 and 5.2 seconds for the XC90.

In India, however, Volvo does not offer these PHEV versions. The XC60 and XC90 are sold with a 48V mild-hybrid system paired to a 2.0-litre engine producing 250 hp and 360 Nm. Any future introduction of the long-range PHEVs would likely carry a significant price premium over the current models, which are priced from Rs 70.90 lakh and Rs 98.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

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Volvo XC60 Facelift: Exterior, Interior Updates

The XC60 receives a noticeable visual refresh. Up front, it features redesigned T-shaped "Thor's Hammer" LED daytime running lights, a new grille and a revised bumper with reshaped air intakes. New alloy-wheel designs are available in sizes from 18 to 22 inches. At the rear, the taillights adopt a slimmer, more minimalistic signature, and the bumper loses aggressive creases for a cleaner look.

Inside, the dashboard has been subtly reworked. The 11.2-inch infotainment screen now appears more integrated, thanks to redesigned centre air vents. The system runs Volvo's latest Car UX software with Google built-in and Google Gemini voice assistant. Volvo says the ADAS suite has been upgraded with improved radar, cameras and sensors, though seat and upholstery designs remain largely unchanged.