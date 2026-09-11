Volvo XC40, EX40, And EC40 Facelifts Break Cover: Here's What Changed

Volvo has revealed updated versions of its XC40, EX40, and EC40 models, bringing subtle design revisions, a larger infotainment display, Google Gemini integration, and enhanced safety technology. The cars in this iteration get subtle updates in design along with changes in the cabin aimed at improving their appeal.

Exterior Updates Across The 40 Series

The revised Volvo 40-series models retain their familiar silhouettes but receive noticeable changes at the front. The matrix LED headlamps have been reshaped and continue with the brand's signature "Thor's Hammer" daytime-running-light design. The bonnet, front bumper and front wings have also been updated to create a cleaner, more contemporary appearance.

Also Read: 2026 BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelifts Launched By Ranveer Singh In India: Check Prices

The XC40 gets a revised grille design, helping distinguish the petrol-powered SUV from the electric EX40 and EC40, which continue with blanked-off front panels. All three cars receive redesigned alloy-wheel patterns.

The updated XC40 is available internationally with wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches. Black Edition versions are also offered, adding blacked-out exterior detailing for buyers who prefer a darker finish.

Also Read: Xi Jinping's Heavily Armoured Limo Is Coming To Delhi For BRICS: All About It

At the rear, the XC40 and EX40 receive revised LED tail-lamps, a reworked tailgate and updated bumper designs. The EC40's rear-end styling remains broadly familiar, preserving the coupe-SUV's more sloping roofline and distinct profile.

Larger Screen And Google Gemini

The central interior change is a new 11.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, replacing the previous 9-inch unit. The larger display runs Volvo's latest Google-based operating system, which the company says has been designed to offer quicker access to commonly used functions with fewer taps.

Google Gemini is now integrated into the in-car assistant. The feature is intended to allow more natural conversational prompts for tasks such as route planning, finding nearby stops and managing messages. Availability and functionality of connected services will depend on individual market conditions, subscription availability and network connectivity.

Also Read: Chief Minister Vijay To Wave Green Flag At Actor Ajith's Race In Le Mans Cup

Volvo has also introduced new interior upholstery and decorative trim options. International variants can be specified with finishes including Arianne Cardamom leather, Brown Ash, and Black Ash Updated ambient lighting and a revised wireless smartphone-charging pad are also part of the cabin refresh.

Updated Safety Technology

Volvo says the updated XC40, EX40 and EC40 are fitted as standard with a sensor-based safety platform designed to respond to potential collisions in real time. Key measures include automatic emergency braking and emergency steering assistance.

Depending on variant and market, the updated models can be equipped with Level 2 driver-assistance features and a 360-degree camera system. These are assistance technologies, not self-driving functions; drivers remain responsible for supervising the vehicle and maintaining control at all times.

The 40-series range will also receive over-the-air updates, allowing Volvo to introduce software improvements and select new functions after purchase where supported.

Petrol And Electric Powertrains

The XC40 continues internationally with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two front-wheel-drive outputs: 163 hp and 265 Nm in the lower specification, and 197 hp with 300 Nm in the more powerful version. Both are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The electric EX40 and EC40 offer several battery and motor configurations, ranging from a 66 kWh usable battery to a 79 kWh usable long-range pack. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive, depending on the version.

The most powerful dual-motor variant develops up to 442 hp and 670 Nm. The rear-wheel-drive Long Range model is rated at up to 575 km of WLTP range in the EX40 and up to 584 km in the more aerodynamic EC40. It uses an 82 kWh nominal battery pack, of which 79 kWh is usable, and supports DC fast charging at up to 205 kW. Volvo quotes a 10-80% charging time of around 28 minutes in suitable conditions.