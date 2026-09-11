2026 BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelifts Launched By Ranveer Singh In India: Check Prices

BMW India has launched the updated 7 Series and i7 luxury sedan range in the presence of actor Ranveer Singh and Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India. The refreshed flagship line-up is offered with petrol and all-electric powertrains, including the i7 M70 xDrive, which BMW describes as the most powerful 7 Series ever produced. India is also now the only country outside Germany to locally manufacture the BMW i7. The prices for the 2026 7 Series facelift start at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW 7 Series Facelift: Powertrains

BMW India has introduced the new 7 Series range with the 740i petrol, i7 eDrive50 electric and i7 M70 xDrive performance-electric models. The BMW 740i uses a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 400 hp and 540 Nm. BMW claims a 0- 100 kmph time of 5.4 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

The i7 eDrive50 receives a 112.5 kWh battery and an electric powertrain producing 455hp and 660Nm. BMW claims the electric limousine can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and achieve a WLTP range of up to 728 km. The claimed range represents a 125km increase over the outgoing version.

At the top sits the i7 M70 xDrive. Its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system develops 680 hp and 1,015 Nm in Sport mode, with torque rising to 1,100 Nm through Launch Control or Sport Boost. BMW claims 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, a 250 kmph top speed, and a WLTP range of up to 686 km.

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The i7 eDrive50 and i7 M70 support 250kW DC fast charging, with BMW claiming a 10-80% charge in 28 minutes. A compatible charger can add up to 235km of driving range in 10 minutes under stated conditions. The cars can also charge from 0-100% in about six hours using a 22kW AC charger. BMW includes a Wallbox charger with installation for i7 buyers.

New BMW 7 Series Facelift: Design

The updated 7 Series adopts BMW's latest luxury-class design direction, with a large illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille and new BMW Individual Crystal Headlights with Swarovski glass elements. Adaptive LED headlamps, cornering lights, matrix high beam and Selective Beam non-dazzling high-beam assistance are included.

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The M Sport package adds more aggressive front and rear bumpers, enlarged air intakes, side skirts, a rear diffuser, Shadowline exterior trim, dark-blue M Sport brake callipers and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The i7 M70 xDrive receives further M-specific detailing, including smoke-black crystal headlamps, black exterior accents, 21-inch M aerodynamic wheels, a black rear spoiler and a full-width rear diffuser. The car's updated rear light design and flush-fitting door handles help maintain the sedan's cleaner, more monolithic appearance.

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BMW 7 Series Facelift: Interior

The cabin introduces BMW Panoramic iDrive with BMW Operating System X. BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the lower section of the windscreen, stretching from A-pillar to A-pillar. A BMW 3D head-up display places selected information directly in the driver's line of sight.

The 17.9-inch Free-Cut central display features matrix backlight technology. The updated 7 Series also becomes the first BMW to offer a 14.6-inch passenger display, which turns dark when the interior camera detects that the driver is looking towards it.

Rear-seat occupants continue to receive the 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen, paired with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System featuring Dolby Atmos. Executive Lounge seating allows a reclining rear-seat position with a torso angle of up to 43 degrees.

Other features include radar-based automatic doors with soft-close functionality, the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, multi-contour seats with heating, ventilation, massage and memory functions, illuminated cup holders, and a magnetically secured wireless charging tray.