BMW i5 LWB Launched At Rs 79.60 Lakh; 'First Edition' Sold Out

BMW India has launched the i5 Long Wheelbase in the country, marking the brand's first locally produced electric sedan. The electric sedan is available in eDrive35L M Sport and eDrive35L M Sport First Edition variants, both priced at Rs 79.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Power comes from an 81.6 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of up to 669 km on a single charge.

Positioned as a luxury EV focused on comfort and range, the i5 LWB leads its segment in overall size, rear-seat space and claimed driving range. The car is locally assembled at BMW Group Plant Chennai, making it the second electric BMW model to roll out of the facility after the iX1. It is also BMW India's first locally produced electric sedan.

BMW i5 LWB: Features

Inside, the BMW i5 Long Wheelbase gets a curved display setup comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Key features include the illuminated BMW Interaction Bar, CraftedClarity glass controls, ventilated front seats with vegan leather upholstery, a panoramic Sky Lounge glass roof, four-zone climate control, and a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. Rear passengers benefit from increased legroom and enhanced seat cushioning, in line with the model's long-wheelbase layout.

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BMW i5 LWB: Dimensions

BMW describes the i5 LWB as the largest and longest sedan in its segment, with a length of 5,175 mm, width of 2,156 mm and height of 1,520 mm. The wheelbase has been extended to 3,105 mm compared to the standard version's 2,995 mm, creating additional rear-seat space compared with the standard-wheelbase i5. The brand says the long-wheelbase version is aimed at customers who prioritise rear-seat comfort and cabin space, while retaining the driving characteristics associated with the 5 Series.

BMW i5 LWB

BMW i5 LWB: Powertrain, Range

The Indian-spec i5 LWB is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 268 hp. BMW claims a 0- 100 km/h acceleration time of 6.7 seconds. The sedan is equipped with an 81.6kWh high-voltage battery pack. Under India's MIDC test cycle, BMW quotes a driving range of up to 669 km on a single charge.

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To cope with Indian road conditions, the i5 LWB features adaptive rear-axle air suspension and increased ground clearance. BMW says these measures help improve ride comfort and reduce the risk of underbody damage on uneven surfaces.

BMW i5 LWB: Design

Exterior highlights include BMW's illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, a redesigned Hofmeister kink with '5' badging, flush door handles, 20-inch M alloy wheels, and slim LED tail-lamps with a twin-light signature. The electric sedan also gets black side skirts and a welcome light carpet as part of its styling package.

BMW i5 LWB First Edition

The First Edition variant adds a dedicated rear-seat entertainment package, including a tablet and tablet holder. The interior also receives exclusive BMW Individual Silver Bronze accents, Fineline open-pore fine-wood trim and Silver Bronze inlays. A "FIRST EDITION" laser engraving on the dashboard trim further differentiates these cars.

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Externally, the First Edition combines Carbon Black Metallic paint with Titanium Bronze accents on elements such as the grille surround and lower body trim. The specification is intended to give the sedan a more distinctive appearance compared with standard i5 models.