BMW F 450 GS Prices Hiked In India By Up To Rs 30,000

BMW Motorrad has increased the prices of the F 450 GS in India by up to Rs 30,000, just five months after the adventure tourer's local launch. The revision affects all three variants and is likely linked to rising production costs and strong domestic and export demand.

BMW F 450 GS: Price

The entry-level Base variant, which was initially priced at Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom), now costs Rs 4.95 lakh, reflecting a Rs 25,000 increase. The mid-spec Exclusive variant has also gone up by Rs 25,000, moving from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.15 lakh.

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The top-spec GS Trophy variant, which includes features such as the Easy Ride Clutch (E-Clutch) and adjustable sport suspension, has seen the largest hike. Its price has risen by Rs 30,000, from Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 5.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

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The F 450 GS is manufactured exclusively in India at BMW's plant in Chennai and is exported to several countries, including in Europe, where it targets riders in the A2 licence category. With global demand for sub-500cc adventure motorcycles rising, supply constraints and higher input costs are believed to be behind the price adjustment.

No Mechanical Or Feature Changes

Despite the price revision, BMW has not altered the F 450 GS's specifications or equipment. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 420cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 48hp and 43Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ride modes include Rain, Road and Enduro, allowing riders to tailor throttle response, traction control and ABS intervention to different surfaces.

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The chassis uses a steel tube frame with the engine as a stressed member, along with a steel tube sub-frame. Suspension comprises 43mm upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends with ABS Pro, supported by ride-by-wire throttle, an anti-hopping clutch, dynamic traction control (DTC) and dynamic engine brake control (MSR).

A 6.5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster provides connectivity via Bluetooth, along with features such as heated grips, a USB Type-C port, on-board computer functions, and adjustable clutch, handbrake and footbrake levers. The Base and Exclusive variants are offered in Cosmic Black, while the GS Trophy comes in Racing Blue with additional elements such as white hand protection, a tinted Rallye windscreen, white chassis accents and an aluminium engine guard.

Market Context And Outlook

The price increase comes amid broader cost pressures for BMW in India. The company has already implemented multiple vehicle price hikes in 2026, citing rupee depreciation and higher commodity prices. For prospective F 450 GS buyers, the revised pricing places the motorcycle at a more premium point within the mid-capacity adventure segment.