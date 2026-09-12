Red Bull Runs Sebastian Vettel's Title Winning RB8 F1 Car On Train Tracks: Watch

Red Bull Racing has staged one of its most unusual Formula One promotions yet, running Sebastian Vettel's 2012 championship-winning RB8 on Madrid's Metro train tracks. The stunt, carried out ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, saw the iconic F1 car converted into a bespoke "train" and driven through a closed section of the city's underground network.

The RB8 Transformation

The project centred on the RB8, the car that helped Vettel secure the 2012 Drivers' Championship and contributed to Red Bull's Constructors' title. Working with the Canillejas workshop in Madrid, Red Bull's Heritage team modified the car to run on rails instead of asphalt.

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Engineers and mechanics fitted the RB8 with specially designed metal wheels, each weighing 29.8 kg, roughly double the weight of a standard F1 wheel. These bespoke wheels were engineered to match the Metro's track gauge without damaging either the car or the railway infrastructure. The conversion was completed in record time, allowing the finished vehicle to be tested and filmed on the Madrid Metro ahead of the race weekend.

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Former F1 driver Patrick Friesacher, who raced for Minardi in 2005 and has long been associated with Red Bull's heritage activities, was chosen to pilot the car. He drove the converted RB8 through parts of the Metro network, including sections near Estadio Metropolitano station and the Sacedal and Chamartin depots.

"It was an unbelievable experience," Friesacher said in a video released by the team. "I've been lucky enough to experience a lot with our Heritage team, but driving an F1 car on railway tracks was surreal. It's very cool to add Metro driver to the resume."

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Celebrating F1's Return to Madrid

The stunt was timed to coincide with Formula One's return to Madrid for the first time in 45 years. The last F1 race in the Spanish capital took place in 1981 at the Jarama circuit, where Ferrari's Gilles Villeneuve won ahead of Jacques Laffite and John Watson. Drivers such as Nigel Mansell, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet and Alain Prost also competed that day.

This year, the sport moves to the new Madring circuit, a street layout designed to bring F1 back into the heart of the city. Red Bull's rail-bound RB8 gave Madrid an early taste of F1 action, turning a familiar saying, "a good car runs as if on rails," into a literal demonstration.

Context for Red Bull and the 2026 Season

The promotion also arrives at a crucial point in the 2026 championship. Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion, finished on the podium at the recent Italian Grand Prix but is still searching for his first victory of the season. Mercedes and rookie Kimi Antonelli have been strong contenders, with Antonelli leading the drivers' standings.