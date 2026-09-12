98-Year-Old Buys Tesla Model Y With FSD, Jokes Mustangs 'Ain't Got a Chance"

A 98-year-old driver from New Mexico has become one of the oldest known buyers of a Tesla Model Y equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD). In a video shared on social media, he says that the electric SUV has renewed his enthusiasm for road trips and jokes that a Ford Mustang trying to race him "doesn't stand a chance".

1931 Ford Model A to a Self-Driving Tesla

Larry, based in Farmington, New Mexico, describes himself as a lifelong car enthusiast. When asked how many cars he has owned, he replies: "A hundred or more. I've had more than average." His first car was a 1931 Ford Model A, which he remembers as "a piece of junk", but it took him where he needed to go as a high-school student. Over the decades he has owned five Ford Mustangs and, for the past ten years, a V8-powered BMW 750.

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His latest acquisition is a silver Tesla Model Y, purchased in Arizona and delivered in Albuquerque. He opted for the silver paint, 19-inch Crossflow wheels with all-season tyres and a monthly subscription for Tesla's FSD (Supervised) driver-assistance system.

Why He Chose Full Self-Driving

Larry says he bought the Model Y "because it drives itself". After eight decades of driving, he feels it is time to let the car do more of the work, especially at intersections where he no longer wants to spend extra time checking for gaps while other vehicles queue behind him. He adds that he feels safer with FSD engaged on longer stretches of road.

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He stresses that he keeps his eyes on the road at all times and does not nap or look away while the system is active. He occasionally overrides the car when he knows better or prefers a different route, but says he has had "zero problems" with the technology so far. He even credits FSD with saving a chipmunk's life by braking in time when the animal crossed the road.

Road Trips, Charging and Everyday Use

Before buying the Model Y, Larry was wary of having to stop to charge an electric vehicle. Now he says 25 minutes at a fast charger is "no big deal", and he charges at home when the battery is low and he is not travelling. In ideal conditions, his car can cover around 303 miles (488 km) before needing to plug in again. He has already taken the SUV on a 400-mile (643 km) weekend trip to Colorado.

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He appreciates the Model Y's higher seating position, easy entry, strong acceleration and spacious cabin. His wife was so impressed after riding in the car that she ordered her own Tesla in a different colour, giving the family two Model Ys.

Mustangs Don't Stand a Chance

During a drive with Andre Smirnov of The Fast Lane Video in the passenger seat, Larry spotted a Ford Mustang that appeared keen to race. "He doesn't stand a chance," he said, citing the Model Y's quick acceleration.