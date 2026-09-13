Elon Musk To Unveil Long-Delayed Tesla Roadster On October 1

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the electric-vehicle maker would unveil its long-delayed Roadster on October 1, nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original sports car.

Tesla's account on social media platform X - also owned by Musk - posted "Go for launch" alongside a graphic displaying the date. Musk later replied to the post, saying, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01" The Information reported in August that Tesla planned to unveil a redesigned Roadster as early as that month.

The unveiling event could include a demonstration of a limited-edition version equipped with cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, the report said, The Information report added that the demonstration is expected to take place at SpaceX's test facility in McGregor, Texas.

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Tesla first unveiled the next-generation Roadster in 2017 and said deliveries would begin in 2020, but the program has faced repeated delays. This comes after Tesla last week began offering rides in its two-seater Cybercab, which has no steering wheel or pedals, in limited areas of Austin, Texas. Musk has described the vehicle as central to transforming Tesla into a dominant force in driverless vehicles.

The Roadster program has reportedly evolved from a conventional high-performance EV into an all-new carbon-fiber hypercar after Tesla abandoned an alternative approach based on Model S Plaid components.



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