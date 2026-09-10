Aston Martin AMB 002 Roadster Is Built On Titanium Frame: See Pictures

The AMB 002 Roadster is the first road-legal motorcycle developed through the partnership between Aston Martin and Brough Superior, following the track-only AMB 001 and AMB 001 Pro. The new model features a carbon-fibre body, compact proportions and exposed mechanical elements, carrying forward the design approach established by the two brands.

Aston Martin AMB 002 Roadster

Production of the AMB 002 Roadster will be limited to 300 units. The AMB 002 Roadster features a redesigned side strake that extends into the headlamp housing, while the twin exhausts borrow design elements from Aston Martin's road cars. The motorcycle also gets rear light blades inspired by the brand's hypercars, along with keyless operation, a backlit ignition button and leather seat pads.

The AMB 002 Roadster uses a titanium frame machined from a single billet, which forms the structural backbone of the motorcycle and weighs 5 kg. The bike has a claimed kerb weight of 190 kg and features carbon-fibre body panels and fuel tank components. It also gets Brough Superior's double-wishbone 'Fior fork' front suspension, which separates steering and braking forces while maintaining front-end geometry.

Aston Martin AMB 002 Roadster

At the heart of the AMB 002 Roadster is a 1,083cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine producing 130 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The engine has been tuned to deliver strong low- and mid-range performance while maintaining power at higher revs, with Aston Martin positioning the motorcycle as a road-focused machine.

Aston Martin AMB 002 Roadster

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification for Aston Martin commented: "What began as an ambitious union of two historic British names has evolved into a powerhouse of luxury co-creation. The commercial journey from our first limited run to our current portfolio proves that the appetite for Aston Martin's design language extends far beyond four wheels when paired with Brough Superior's unparalleled engineering. This is a partnership that has successfully transitioned from a milestone debut to a proven, long-term driver of brand value."