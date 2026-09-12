Hero Glamour X 125 Launched With ABS At Rs 1.01 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new ABS-equipped variant of the Glamour X 125, marking the most significant update to the motorcycle since its launch. Priced at Rs 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom), the new version adds a single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) paired with an Integrated Braking System (IBS), bringing a higher level of safety to the 125cc commuter segment.

Braking Upgrade And Variant Line-Up

The key change is the addition of ABS, which helps prevent the front wheel from locking during hard or emergency braking, especially on slippery surfaces. The IBS links the front and rear brakes, distributing braking force more evenly and improving stability under deceleration.

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With this launch, the Glamour X 125 joins models such as the TVS Raider 125, Honda CB125 Hornet and Hero's own Xtreme 125R in offering ABS in its class. The Xtreme 125R is available with dual-channel ABS, while the Glamour X uses a single-channel setup focused on the front wheel.

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Hero continues to sell the Glamour X in Drum and Disc variants, priced at Rs 89,999 and Rs 99,999 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new ABS variant sits at the top of the range at Rs 1.01 lakh, positioning it as a premium option within the 125 cc commuter category.

Engine, Riding Modes And Features

The Glamour X 125 is powered by a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It retains three riding modes: Eco, Road and Power, allowing riders to tailor throttle response and performance to different conditions. The motorcycle also offers cruise control, a feature rarely seen in this segment, intended to reduce rider fatigue on long, open stretches of road.

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On the technology front, the bike gets a colour TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and call and SMS alerts. Additional conveniences include full-LED lighting, a USB Type-C charging port and dual under-seat mobile storage compartments.

The ABS-equipped Glamour X 125 is available in four colours: Gun Metal Grey, Matt Axis Grey, Black Pearl Red and Black Teal Blue. By combining segment-first braking technology with connected features and cruise control, Hero aims to make the Glamour X a more compelling choice for riders seeking safety and convenience in a daily commuter.