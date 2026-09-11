Xi Jinping's Heavily Armoured Limo Is Coming To Delhi For BRICS: All About It

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13. The visit has been recently confirmed following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the visit will be closely watched for its diplomatic importance, automotive enthusiasts will have their eyes on Xi's official state vehicle: the Hongqi N701, a heavily protected limousine built exclusively for China's top leadership.

Hongqi N701 Expected For Xi Jinping's India Visit

The N701 is not a regular showroom model. It is a bespoke state limousine produced by Hongqi, the luxury marque whose name translates to "Red Flag". The car has previously been used during Xi's overseas visits, including a recent trip to Egypt, and earlier visits to the United States of America, Russia and Hong Kong.

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Reports suggest that around 50 examples of the N701 could be produced in the coming decade, exclusively for official state duties. Hongqi has not publicly released detailed technical specifications or confirmed the exact level of protection fitted to the vehicle, which is standard practice for presidential transport.

Hongqi N701: Armoured And Purpose-Built

The Hongqi N701 is believed to measure approximately 5.5 metres, or around 18 feet, in length. It reportedly shares some underlying association with Hongqi's L5 limousine (a car used during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit to China in 2025), while its proportions and visual identity distinguish it from regular production models such as the H9.

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The vehicle is understood to use 21-inch bulletproof wheels and tyres, bulletproof glass, and reinforced external armour plating. Reports have also suggested it could be engineered to withstand the effects of small explosive devices and feature an air-compression system intended to protect occupants in the event of a chemical attack. These claims have not been independently detailed by Hongqi.

Power is reportedly supplied by a 6.0-litre V12 engine producing around 408 hp. However, the company has not officially confirmed the engine's output or configuration, and Hongqi also manufactures V8 engines that could potentially be used in state vehicles.

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Distinctively Chinese Limousine

Visually, the N701 has a formal, traditional limousine profile. The front is dominated by a tall grille with prominent vertical slats and chrome surrounds, accompanied by darkened headlamps. A red-flag emblem sits prominently on the bonnet, while smaller red badges appear on the front fenders.

Chrome window surrounds, thick B-pillars and simple LED tail-lamps contribute to its appearance. Rather than following the more expressive design approach used by several modern luxury cars, the N701 appears designed to project authority, continuity and state presence. It also gives visual expression to China's industrial capability.

Hongqi's Role In China

Founded in 1958, Hongqi has long been linked to Chinese state occasions and senior government officials. It began as a symbol of official transport rather than a conventional consumer brand.

In more recent years, Hongqi has broadened its product portfolio and positioned itself as a Chinese luxury manufacturer with ambitions beyond its home market. Its range now includes sedans, SUVs and electric vehicles, but the N701 represents the brand's traditional state role more directly than any regular production vehicle.

For the BRICS summit, Xi's expected use of the Hongqi N701 would place a Chinese-built limousine at the centre of an important diplomatic visit.