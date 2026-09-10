BRICS Summit 2026: Fleet Of Over 500 Luxury Cars - GLS, Vellfire, S-Class Booked For World Leaders

As India prepares to host the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, extensive arrangements have been put in place for the movement of foreign dignitaries, delegates and special guests arriving for the event. Among the key logistical preparations is a fleet of around 500 premium vehicles arranged by Punia Travels, which will be used to transport high-profile attendees across the capital during the summit.

The fleet includes luxury SUVs, MPVs and executive vehicles tasked with supporting the movement of world leaders and official delegations attending the two-day gathering at Bharat Mandapam.

Among the vehicles cleared for delegate movement at the BRICS Summit 2026 are the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450, Toyota Vellfire, Kia Carnival and BMW 5 Series, all of which were seen as part of the summit transport fleet. These vehicles have been deployed to meet the mobility, comfort and security requirements of foreign delegates and senior officials attending the event.

The GLS 450 and Vellfire, in particular, offers a spacious cabin and features such as a tablet-based rear-seat control system that allows passengers to manage functions including seat adjustments and comfort settings during transit.

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According to Harmanpreet Singh, Director of Punia Travels, the objective is to ensure a comfortable and premium travel experience for guests throughout their stay in the national capital. While the GLS 450 will cater to delegates requiring SUV-based transport, the Kia Carnival has been selected for its spacious cabin and reclining rear seats. The vehicles will operate as part of a coordinated transport network designed to support the movement of world leaders, ministers, diplomats and other high-profile attendees during the summit.

What Is the BRICS Summit 2026: Importance

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, under its BRICS chairmanship. Held under the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", the summit will bring together leaders of member nations to discuss issues ranging from reforming global governance institutions and strengthening the voice of the Global South to boosting economic cooperation, resilient supply chains, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, fintech, climate action and green finance.

What Is the BRICS Summit 2026: Participation

Leaders from the 11 BRICS member nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with representatives from partner countries and invited nations, are expected to attend the summit in New Delhi. Given the scale of the event, authorities have put in place extensive security arrangements involving thousands of personnel, traffic restrictions and special advisories across the capital.