Mahindra XUV 7XO Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In BNCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra's seven-seater SUV, the XUV 7XO, has achieved a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests. As per the information revealed by the safety rating agency, the tested variants include AX7 DSL 2W 7S AT and AX7L DSL 4W 7S AT, which recorded strong scores in both adult and child occupant protection categories.

Adult Occupant Protection

In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) assessment, the XUV 7XO scored 30.76 out of a possible 32 points, comfortably above the 27-point threshold required for a five-star AOP rating under current BNCAP rules.

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The frontal offset deformable barrier test contributed 14.76 out of 16 points, while the side movable deformable barrier test returned a perfect 16 out of 16. The vehicle also passed the side pole impact test with an "OK" rating.

Key safety equipment fitted as standard on the tested variants includes dual front airbags, side chest and pelvis airbags for driver and front passenger, and side head curtain airbags that extend protection to all three rows. Seat belts for the driver and front passenger come with pretensioners and load limiters, and electronic stability control (ESC) is standard across the range. Seat-belt reminders are provided for all seating positions.

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Child Occupant Protection

For Child Occupant Protection (COP), the XUV 7XO achieved 44.97 out of 49 points, well above the 41-point requirement for a five-star COP rating. The score is made up of a dynamic crash-test component (23.97/24), a child restraint system installation score (12/12), and a vehicle assessment score (9/13).

The crash tests used child seats, installed via ISOFIX anchors on the outboard second-row seats. In frontal and side-impact evaluations, the child dummies recorded high protection levels, with near-maximum points in both categories. A manual airbag cut-off switch is available for the front passenger seat, allowing safer rear-facing child seat use when required.

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Mahindra XUV 7XO

The top variant of the Mahindra XUV 7XO features 7 airbags, a 540-degree camera system, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and ISOFIX seat attachments. It also includes a Level 2 ADAS suite, which features adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. With all these features, the starting price of the SUV is Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), rising to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the highest variant.