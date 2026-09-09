Video: Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift To Borrow Styling From Lifestyler Pickup

The Mahindra Scorpio N continues to be one of India's best-selling SUVs, consistently featuring among the top-selling models in the country. Earlier in August, Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup, and its deliveries begin in 2027. Now, a heavily camouflaged test mule which appears to be the Scorpio N facelift has been spotted on public roads. Images of the prototype have surfaced on social media and are drawing significant attention.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spotted

Compared to the current Scorpio N, the test mule suggests a redesigned front fascia. While the prototype uses temporary circular headlamps commonly seen on early test vehicles, its overall front-end layout appears to draw inspiration from the recently unveiled Scorpio Lifestyler concept.

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The production version is expected to feature revised LED headlamps and DRLs, along with a larger grille and a reworked bumper. The side profile remains largely unchanged, although the test vehicle is seen with a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Test Mule

The prototype is running on steel wheels, which are typically used on development vehicles, while the production model is expected to feature a new alloy wheel design. Rear-end changes remain unclear, although updates to the tail-lamps and bumper are likely as testing continues.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Engine Choice

At this stage, the Scorpio N facelift is expected to retain its existing powertrain options, including the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Transmission choices are likely to continue with both manual and automatic units, while four-wheel drive should remain available on select diesel variants. The updated SUV is expected to arrive in 2027.

Scorpio Lifestyler And Scorpio Connection

The Scorpio Lifestyler represents a bold bet by Mahindra. While India has never fully embraced the lifestyle pickup segment, changing consumer preferences, rising interest in outdoor recreation and growing demand for adventure vehicles could finally create the right environment for such a product.

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What stood out most during our conversation with Pratap Bose was the clarity of the vehicle's identity. Mahindra isn't trying to create a commercial pickup with extra features. Instead, it has approached the project as an SUV first and a pickup second.

Pratap Bose, Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer, Mahindra, said: "We've always said that all our brands will become families of products. Scorpio is one of the strongest automotive brands in the country."

He explained that regardless of whether it's the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N or the new Scorpio Lifestyler, each model shares common attributes.

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