Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied Testing Again: Here's What We Know So Far

The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift has been spotted testing once again on Indian roads, hinting that its official launch could be just around the corner. The popular SUV, which first arrived in 2022, is now preparing for a mid-life update. Recent spy shots and videos from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer have revealed several interesting details about the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift. While the test mule remains heavily camouflaged, a closer look gives us a fair idea of what Mahindra is planning for its flagship ladder-frame SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Updated Exterior Design

One of the biggest highlights of the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is expected to be its revised front-end styling. Spy images suggest that the SUV could get a redesigned grille featuring horizontal slats, inspired by Mahindra's Vision.S concept showcased in 2025.

The front bumper also appears to be slightly different from the current model. Reports suggest that Mahindra may introduce updated headlamps, a new air intake section, and subtle styling tweaks to give the SUV a fresher appearance.

On the sides, the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is expected to receive newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, minor revisions to the bumper and tail lamps could further help distinguish the facelift from the outgoing version.

Sarsij Mishra

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Cabin And Feature Upgrades

The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is likely to witness more significant changes than the exterior. Previous spy shots have revealed a redesigned dashboard layout with horizontal AC vents replacing the current vertical units.

Also Read: Are National Highways Supposed To Have Lights Across Their Length? NHAI Busts Myth

A larger floating touchscreen infotainment system is also expected. The new display could measure around 10.25 inches, replacing the existing integrated touchscreen setup. Mahindra may borrow this unit from newer models like the Thar Roxx.

Another major update could be the introduction of a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. This would replace the current semi-digital setup and provide a more premium feel. The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift could also receive several new features. Industry reports suggest the SUV may finally get a panoramic sunroof instead of the existing single-pane unit.

Also Read: Tata Sierra With Tailgate-Mounted Spare Wheel Is Imitating Defender

Spy videos have also shown camera equipment and radar modules on the test vehicle, indicating that Mahindra could expand Level 2 ADAS features across more variants. This would significantly improve the SUV's safety and technology package.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Engine Options

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is expected to continue with the existing engine lineup. This includes the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine producing up to 200 hp and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in multiple states of tune.

Both manual and automatic gearbox options are expected to remain on offer, while select diesel variants will continue to get the 4x4 drivetrain option.