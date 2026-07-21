Actor Kiccha Sudeep Brings Home Mahindra BE 6 Electric SUV

Mahindra's born electric SUVs have been around for a while now and have found home in the garages of multiple celebrities. Adding to the list, actor Kiccha Sudeep recently brought home a Mahindra BE 6. With this purchase, the actor has joined the list of celebrities like Ajith Kumar who own the electric SUV.

Celebrity Delivery

A video shared by Karnatakana Kandeera on Instagram shows Sudeep arriving at the dealership with a staff member after the paperwork appears to be complete. He walks directly to the delivery bay, where the BE 6 is kept under a satin cover, and poses for pictures before unveiling the SUV. The actor chose the Desert Myst shade, which suits the model's bold styling and gives it a distinct road presence. Besides, this the car is also available in Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, Everest White, Stealth Black, and Deep Forest.

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Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three variant comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, an electric tailgate, keyless entry and go, flush-fitting door handles, adaptive suspension, C-shaped LED DRLs, LED tail lamps with light animation, ventilated front seats, dual wireless chargers, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera, an augmented reality head-up display and seven airbags. It also includes Level 2 ADAS with features such as lane centring, automatic lane change, blind-spot detection and emergency steering assist.

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Mahindra BE 6: Battery And Range

The BE 6 is offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The larger battery, available with the top variant, produces 282 bhp and 380 Nm and powers the rear wheels. Mahindra claims a range of 682 km for the 79 kWh version, while the 59 kWh battery is rated at 656 km. Prices for the BE 6 start at Rs 18.90 lakh and go up to Rs 28.49 lakh, ex-showroom.