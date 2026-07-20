MG Hector Experiences: Calm, Chaos, Chamba, And 6 Years Of Hector In India

Sometimes, the best feature a car can offer is simply the ability to take you away from the noise. Our escape route from the concrete expanse of Noida was the Dehradun Expressway. A massive relief on this stretch? Only a single toll lane was manually operated, leaving the rest open for a seamless, high-speed flow. Of course, boom-operated as of now. The tool to fix the find-my-peace issue was the MG Hector.

Before the real climb began, we took a quick halt at the MG Dehradun dealership. It was a nostalgic pitstop - parked in a row were all the avatars of the Hector sold in India to date, a visual timeline of the SUV that practically normalized the 'connected car' experience in our market.

From Dehradun, the tarmac snakes aggressively up towards Chamba, and this is where the Hector's cabin truly comes into its own. The turbo-petrol CVT is tuned for a relaxed, linear surge rather than aggressive corner-carving, which suits the rhythm of this section of mountain roads perfectly.

Inside, the massive vertical touchscreen became an invaluable co-driver; having a giant topographical map in your peripheral vision is a cheat code for anticipating blind, serpentine hairpins. Add a crisp soundtrack through the audio system, and the climb felt effortless.

Chamba welcomed us with a valley drowning in thick monsoon clouds. The real luxury, however, was the morning after. Woke up at 6 AM for a 5-kilometer stroll through the hills, enveloped in crisp mountain air and absolutely zero cell reception. No calls, no pings. That total digital disconnect was worth every kilometer driven to get there.

Post-hike, we pointed the Hector towards the colossal Tehri Dam for the mandatory mountain ritual: quick photographs, steaming Maggi, and sweet chai by the water.

The return leg to Delhi, however, threw a dangerous curveball. A massive cut blew out one of our tyres instantly at highway speeds. A sudden blowout in a heavy, high-riding SUV is usually a recipe for panic, but the Hector's chassis didn't flinch. It held its line without any scary lateral movement, allowing a safe, drama-free pull-over to the shoulder. Thankfully, MG equips it with a properly sized spare, meaning our highway cruising pace wasn't compromised for the rest of the journey back to the capital.

As we hit the plains, a thought lingered: Did I miss the effortless, low-end grunt of the Hector diesel on those steep inclines? Yes, absolutely. But as we look at the fragile mountain ecosystems we just drove through, shifting away from heavy oil is a necessary sacrifice. And as a comfortable, tech-laden cruiser, the petrol CVT makes that transition remarkably easy.