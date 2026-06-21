Father's Day 2026: 5 Electric SUVs That Make Perfect Gifts

Rising fuel prices and a growing focus on sustainable mobility are influencing how Indian buyers approach new vehicle purchases. With electric vehicles becoming more practical for everyday use, they are no longer seen as niche offerings. Factors such as lower running costs, improved driving range, and expanding charging infrastructure are making electric SUVs a viable alternative to conventional options. This Father's Day, choosing an electric SUV could be a thoughtful and future-ready decision for families.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara marks the brand's entry into the electric SUV segment with a focus on practicality and accessibility. Offered under a battery-as-a-service model, it is available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs. The larger battery claims a range of up to 543 km. With features such as dual screens, ventilated seats, and sliding rear seats.

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 stands out for its strong performance and modern design approach. It is offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options, producing up to 210 kW and 380 Nm of torque. The rear-wheel-drive setup contributes to engaging performance, including a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.7 seconds. With a claimed range of up to 638 km, the BE 6 balances performance with long-distance usability effectively.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV First Official Picture Revealed Ahead Of June 30 Debut

MG Windsor Pro

The MG Windsor Pro is positioned as a practical electric SUV suited for daily urban use. It offers a spacious cabin, supportive seating, and a large boot, making it well-suited for family requirements. The Pro variant adds features such as ADAS and ventilated seats, along with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. With a claimed range of 449 km, it provides a balanced mix of convenience, comfort, and usable range.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV caters to buyers looking for an affordable entry point into electric mobility. Offered with 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs, it is designed primarily for city use, with the larger battery extending range up to around 355 km. Its compact dimensions, combined with practical features and competitive pricing, make it a suitable option for urban commuting and everyday driving needs.

Also Read: Skoda Peaq 7-Seater Electric SUV Interior Previewed In Sketch

VinFast VF7

The VinFast VF7 brings a combination of space, features, and performance to the electric SUV segment. Measuring over 4.5 metres in length, it offers a roomy cabin and strong road presence. The SUV is equipped with a 70.7 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed range of 510 km. With an all-wheel-drive setup and a well-equipped interior, the VF7 positions itself as a capable and versatile electric SUV option.