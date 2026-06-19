Tata Sierra EV First Official Picture Revealed Ahead Of June 30 Debut

Tata Motors has released the first official image of the upcoming Sierra EV, offering an early look at the electric SUV ahead of its scheduled debut on June 30, 2026. The model marks a significant step in the brand's expanding electric vehicle portfolio and brings back the iconic Sierra nameplate in a modern, electric form.

The newly revealed image showcases the front profile of the Sierra EV, indicating that the production model will remain largely faithful to the version displayed at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025. While the overall silhouette is expected to be similar to the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant, the EV adopts a distinct front fascia.

Key highlights include a closed-off grille, a redesigned nose, and a revised front bumper. The SUV retains sleek LED headlamps seen on its ICE counterpart, along with a silver skid plate that adds to its upright and rugged appearance.

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Although the latest image is limited to the front, previous showcases suggest the Sierra EV will feature a tall stance and upright proportions. Signature elements such as large panoramic rear windows, flush door handles, a clamshell tailgate, and functional roof rails are expected to be carried forward.

To differentiate itself, the electric version will feature aero-optimised alloy wheels, EV-specific badging, and subtle design revisions. Tata Motors is also likely to introduce a new colour palette tailored for its EV lineup, similar to what is seen on models like the Punch EV and Tiago EV.

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Interior details have not yet been revealed, but the Sierra EV is expected to offer a screen-heavy cabin with features shared with the ICE version. Likely highlights include dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera.

The SUV is also expected to feature a three-screen layout, a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Additional EV-specific functions, such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, could also be offered.

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The Sierra EV will be underpinned by Tata Motors' Acti.EV+ platform, which also forms the base for the Harrier EV. While official specifications are yet to be disclosed, the SUV is expected to offer battery pack options of 55 kWh and 65 kWh, along with both single-motor and dual-motor configurations.

Positioned in the mid-size electric SUV segment, the Sierra EV will compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE6, and upcoming offerings from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.